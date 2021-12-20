News

“So no | are you serious? ” Valeria Marini

“So no, but are you serious?”. Valeria Marini, epic sbroccata during the performance. The reason is absurd to say the least (On Monday 20 December 2021)
Big Brother Vip 6, the first ‘sbrocco’ of the gieffina in front of the cameras of the most spied on house in Italy. As soon as they learned of his entry into Alfonso Signorini’s house, viewers were already aware that they could witness memorable scenes from Valeria Marini. And in fact, remained calm and taciturn up to this moment, after two weeks the showgirl did not hold back and said so. Here’s what happened. In view of the organization of the Christmas-themed show, the Vippos find themselves committed to entrusting each one with a part. Between dances, songs and choreography designed just for the big occasion, Valeria Marini apparently she was urged by Carmen Russo to occupy a seat in the second row. Valeria Marini in the second row ?! Impossible to accept and …Read on caffeinamagazine

