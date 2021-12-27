so paying taxes will be easier

Push for digitization to make life easier for the taxpayer, fight tax evasion, improve the efficiency of the state machinery. Starting in 2022 with an absolute novelty: the pre-filled VAT return for businesses and professionals. Ernesto Maria Ruffini, director of theRevenue Agency which takes stock with the Messenger.

Ruffini, at the end of the year it is normal to take stock: where are we with digitalization?

«It is a necessary step to accompany the simplification of the tax system. The opportunities offered by new technologies, also thanks to the partnership with Sogei, can improve the efficiency of the Public Administration and make it equal to the challenges of an increasingly complex society. I am thinking of online services, of the pre-filled declaration, of electronic invoicing ».

Let’s try to summarize the roadmap.

«Even before the pandemic we had undertaken a digital plan to communicate with citizens more easily, but the emergency acted as an accelerator. Today the electronic channel is the main means of using tax services. As of November 30, out of the 14 million services provided in 2021, 76% were provided remotely. Basically, even if the physical branches still remain a strategic contact point for assistance, most of the services have moved to the electronic channels: succession declarations, refund requests, certificate of attribution of the tax code and so on. Lease agreements, for example, are now almost all registered online “.

The first real form of digitization was the pre-filled tax return.

“Yes, it was the keystone for an authentic simplification of tax obligations for employees and retirees in their relationship with the tax authorities. The results we have been able to achieve in recent years go beyond what was possible to imagine when we started outlining this project ».

What figures are we talking about?

«The numbers are constantly growing. The Agency has prepared over 20 million pre-filled declarations using the information in its possession. It is a great preliminary work that facilitates citizens in their relationship with the tax authorities, who are informed of all their possible tax deductions. This year 4.2 million taxpayers have independently submitted their declaration: triple compared to 2015 and a third more than in 2020. This means that they viewed it by connecting to the Agency’s website, they checked it, modifying it if necessary, and finally they sent it from their pc. More precisely, of these, about one million of 730 pre-completed ones were sent without any modification. The others were passed on thanks to the work of the cafes and accountants and labor consultants. They are significant data of a cultural change taking place ».

This applies to the tax returns of individuals. And what about VAT numbers?

“Let’s start with the result of electronic invoicing, which is credited with having produced a significant spontaneous increase in revenues: 2 and a half billion euros more per year, including higher VAT revenue and direct taxes, to which 1 billion is added of false blocked VAT credits “.

Yet the electronic invoice was received in a lukewarm way, to put it mildly, by businesses and professionals.

«I think many have changed their minds: it is a tool that facilitates and simplifies daily work. Moreover, during the lockdown, the electronic invoice was a precious tool that allowed the legislator to foresee those contributions that allowed the productive world to face a particularly difficult moment. Furthermore, companies have been able to avoid the paper-based mailing of invoices in such a complicated moment ».

And what about electronic invoicing?

«Already this year the daily payments of the cash registers are transmitted electronically to the Revenue Agency. Since last September, then, the Revenue Agency has prepared VAT registers for an audience of over 2 million operators, which can be verified and modified. Once they have been transmitted, the company can avoid their holding ».

So what changes?

«They are all pieces of a mosaic that is being formed and which, from next year, will allow the Agency to take a further step forward, also preparing the draft of the pre-filled annual VAT return for 2022, which will represent the real novelty. This data is made available to about 2 million companies and professionals, allowing them to have feedback on their management systems and avoid errors. With a significant saving of time ».

In 2020, the Agency of Exits, as some have renamed it, paid out several billions of non-repayable contributions, support and tax refunds. What’s the situation this year?

«With the information at our disposal, also in 2021 we were able to credit the sums directly to the current account of taxpayers in a short time: on average 10 working days from the presentation of the application. The total amount is growing: 12 billion euros, compared to 10 billion in 2020. To this figure must then be added over 18 billion disbursed in the form of tax refunds “.

In October, the Collection Agency also launched the video-call service by reservation in the capital. How is it going?

«The new frontier of the tax authorities should be precisely this: assisting the taxpayer when and above all where it is most convenient for them. For example, on the Collection site it is possible to pay in installments. This is why we rely heavily on online counters, which allow you to talk to an operator from a PC, smartphone and tablet without having to go to an office and queue up to receive advice, information or ask for reimbursements. In Rome, the figures are ambivalent: the available places have been practically all booked, but then half of the citizens do not show up for the virtual appointment. Obviously, in these cases, we try to contact them in the following days. We believe so much in this project that we have started it experimentally in some regions also for the Revenue Agency ».

And the theme of the staff?

«Since 2016, the staff has fallen by over ten thousand units. We should be 44 thousand, but we are 30 thousand. However, we have started a new season of competitions. Just a few days ago, with the collaboration of Formez Pa, the first test was held to hire 2,320 officials. It had never happened that a similar competition, with 30 thousand participants, took place simultaneously in ten cities (Rome, Naples, Turin, Catania, Syracuse, Cagliari, Rende, Foggia, Rimini and Aosta). The test took place with a tablet assigned to each candidate. In 2022, other competitions for managers and officials are planned. We will also build the future of the Agency with them ».