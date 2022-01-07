Tech

So some commercials from the telephone company AT&T predicted the future exactly 29 years ago

In 1993 the US telephone company AT&T – still active – offered a series of predictions about the future in an advertising campaign called “You Will” which aimed to show how communications would take place in the years to come, from the simple ” video calls to virtual meetings up to phone calls made from tech bracelets on the wrist.

The commercials, which aired 29 years ago, depict scenarios that today we take for granted. In 1993 the world wide web was just two years old, the browser used to navigate was Mosaic and Windows was still the NT version. Smartphones obviously did not exist and indeed the history of mobile phones had just begun.

The AT&T commercials were directed by David Fincher (director of Fight Club, Mank, The Social Network) and narrated by actor Tom Selleck. The creative team of NW Ayer & Partners conceived the campaign.

On Quora, a platform that collects the answers to all kinds of questions, user Glen Kaiser – who claims to have contributed to the “You Will” campaign for AT&T – says: “All the applications of those commercials that today seem so predictive in reality were technologies that already worked, developed in collaboration with the Bell laboratories. What was lacking was sufficient quality for global market adoption. The cost of those technologies, very high, was also a problem. But the prototypes were good, the technologies they were based on were real: we just had to wait for Moore’s law and the growth of the internet to take their course. “

Source link

