So some commercials from the telephone company AT&T predicted the future exactly 29 years ago

In 1993 the US telephone company AT&T – still active – offered a series of predictions about the future in an advertising campaign called “You Will” which aimed to show how communications would take place in the years to come, from the simple ” video calls to virtual meetings up to phone calls made from tech bracelets on the wrist.

The commercials, which aired 29 years ago, depict scenarios that today we take for granted. In 1993 the world wide web was just two years old, the browser used to navigate was Mosaic and Windows was still the NT version. Smartphones obviously did not exist and indeed the history of mobile phones had just begun.