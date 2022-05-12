So Speranza reduced the health service

Una story of the many that come to me. Under the wise guidance of Minister Speranza, public health was destroyed with the excuse that it had to be devoted entirely to the “fight” against the pandemic. As per the Gran Reset program. Terminally ill patients abandoned in the emergency room – which has become the merciless hospital – for days and nights, are the new normal. They will be offered only one therapy recommended by Speranza, euthanasia.

GP

A week after the death of my 73-year-old mother, I want to tell about her last days in the rooms of the Italian healthcare system. Mother, who had already undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy for an advanced stage microcytoma, was rushed one morning in late April to the emergency room in Civitanova Marche for her pulse at 170.

It is parked at about 10.30 in a bed inside the Emergency Room. I advise the oncologist of the same hospital, in which mum had her therapies, that mum was there, so that she could come and see her and explain her case to the emergency room doctor. Many hours go by and they don’t tell me how my mother is. It is impossible to see her, it is impossible to know from a doctor what tests she has done and what the diagnosis is. Mom has her cell phone with her and every now and then I can hear her and make sure she’s okay. She confirms to me that after a few hours she has not yet been seen. I insist on seeing her, saying that she is our right, as my mother is 100% disabled as a result of the illness. They tell me not to insist as no one can enter. In the afternoon she is finally visited by her by the oncologist and on that occasion she discovers that she has a deep thrombosis in one leg. Shortly before her visit, the doctor calls me and, together with my father, who is present in her office, reads me the results of the CT scan just performed, which shows that there is nothing more to be done, since cancer it started again with more force than before, nullifying any improvement due to chemo, and now it has also attacked the lymph nodes, pancreas and other organs.

I hear mom on the phone and she tells me she tried to call the nurses for more than un’ora, since he was dying of thirst and no one cared about it. I ask her why she didn’t use the doorbell but she tells me she never had it. She then attacked me on the phone and after a thousand attempts, a doctor finally passed me, who told me that there is no bell in the bed. I would like to point out that my mother asked for some water in vain and that she has been thirsty for hours. He answers me evasively. I get upset and say that I will call Mom in ten minutes and if she tells me that she has not been drinking and she has not been given the opportunity to call someone when she needs, I go in and make sure they remember that day. They hang up.

Hours go by. At around 7.30 pm, I finally manage to enter to see it. The doctor tells me that I only have one minute and that he is exceptionally letting me in. I do not answer. I find mom abandoned in a ward, among other very old women who seem to be just waiting for death. Many complain incessantly and all are alone.

I stay there with her for a while and after a few minutes the attendant comes with dinner. He stops at mom’s bed and says: “a cheese for her“. Mom points out that she hasn’t been able to swallow anything for days, and that the oncologist had given instructions to feed her, obviously, with drips. I learn from my mother that during the whole day she was not given even a drip, so my mother was left without food or water for the whole day, having already been fasting for 3 days.

I tell the attendant to go to the doctor and ask for a drip. She comes back after a minute saying that she has been told that there is no drip. If you want, there is the cheese. Mom tells me to take her away from there right away, but I can’t do anything, because there is no free bed in any hospital. Shortly before I had activated and I had known that you would free up a place, the next day, at the Villa dei Pini clinic. I couldn’t do anything for that night. I ask the attendant to show me the door to the room where this doctor is. He points it to me and leaves quickly, as if he foreshadowed a rage. I knock but get no answer. I enter opening the door and I find myself in front of the infamous doctor. I would like to point out that Mum, who has not been able to eat for 3 days, was presented with a cheese and that she did not even receive a drip. I wonder if they are making fun of us.

The guy looks at the desk and not at my face. I insist on having explanations and then he says to me: “We have to talk … I have to explain the situation well … you must understand that there is nothing to be done, you must not have false illusions”. I contain my anger and say, “So since she’s going to die, do you speed up death by not feeding her?” She replied: “Since there is nothing to be done, I don’t understand your aggression”. I become a beast, and I tell him that if what he saw believes to be aggression, then he does not know it and that I, son, do not care about his sick relationship with death and pain, and that for me even an hour more life for my mother is a lot. A nurse literally stands between me and him and saves him from a volley of punches and me from a trial. She tells me: “Come with me, come to her mother … I’ll give you the drip immediately” and she takes me away.

I go back to my mom and reassure her. I ask her what the oncologist told her and she tells me that she told her she found her well, in better condition. I discover that it is up to me, the son, to tell my mother that there is nothing to be done. I ask her: “Didn’t she tell you anything about the CT scan?” Mom tells me no and at the same time I see a quiet resignation in her eyes. I explain her situation by holding her hand. What kind of doctor is it that does not take the responsibility of explaining to the patient, as is his right, his state of health? I stay there with her for a while, I swear that she will not spend another night there and that in the morning she will be transferred to Villa Pini. In the meantime I let the emergency room staff know that in the morning my mother would like to be transferred to Villa Pini, where there is room. They tell me that it will be necessary to wait for the decisions of a certain figure, the Bed-manager, a term that at another time would have made me laugh, but at that moment it makes me even more angry.

The next morning the same process starts again: difficulty talking to the doctors, knowing when the ambulance will come, etc. I talk to her on the phone with Mom and she tells me how a woman next to her fell out of bed during the night and remained on the floor screaming, for hours, without anyone coming to help her. She tells me they had closed the door. At about half past twelve, the transfer is finally arranged and mum arrives at Villa Pini, in a paid room. Only there, she sucks to say it, she is treated with attention, with competence, with education, with kindness, with humanity. Mum, aware of what awaits her, is very serene: for a week she can receive visits and greet relatives and friends, watch TV for a while, and we all perceive that everything possible is being done for her. Even the moment of her death has nothing bleak and impersonal about it.

I have had the experience, of course, also of competent and human doctors and nurses, even in the public health system, in my life, but what do you want, this time it must have gone badly. I know it’s not all these people’s fault and that the cog in which they move makes them the way they are. But that’s not an excuse. If it is not an excuse that the mechanic I pay does not know how to fix my car because he is stressed and too busy, even more so it is not an excuse for those who deal with people and not with machines.

Now, I wonder, what kind of state is it that treats its weakest citizens this way, the ones who are about to die? How can you not try, then put in jail and throw away the key, all those politicians who in recent years have cut health and then have put billions for vaccination policy, managing the affair in an unworthy and guilty way, as can be seen by the number of Italian deaths compared to that of other states? How can you not try those who leave people abandoned in an emergency room, alone, for lack of staff and beds, and vote to increase the war costs to send weapons to Ukraine by 60 million a day? This society is sick and decadent and it is no longer enough, I fear, to patch up the leaks.

GP