so the brand challenges Tesla’s yoke steering wheel

With the presentation of the Tesla Model S 2021, the Californian manufacturer has attracted not a few criticisms because of its new yoke steering, which closely resembles a jet stick. A steering wheel loved (Markus Brownlee loves Tesla’s yoke steering) and hated by audiences and critics alike but seems to have inspired a new BMW brand steering.

Compared to Tesla’s approach, which effectively cut the upper crown and flattened the lower one slightly, BMW has created something different, a completely articulated design object able to rotate only the central pin and always leave the external knobs in straight position. The latter would remain in their original position even when cornering the steering by 270 degrees, as you can see in detail in the gallery below.

Furthermore, suppose to recover space with the machine off, the steering wheel seems to be perfectly foldable on itself. A patent officially registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) which could also wink at high-level Autonomous Driving (as the Autonomous Driving from Level 1 to 5 changes), with the steering closed while the car drives autonomously.

For obvious reasons, there are currently no known serial production plans for this type of steering, but it seems clear that BMW wants to implement this type of technology in the future, making it mass-produced. Would you be curious to try such a system?