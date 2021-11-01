World

So the brave cat Kevin chased away a coyote trying to break into the house

He hunted the intruder. Without fear he challenged and faced him. And like everyone I was, he did it without anyone noticing it and then went back to “wearing the clothes” of any cat. But Kevin’s brave feat, a dark gray cat with white paws, was uncovered when its owner checked the images of the camera attached to the doorbell of their home in Portland, United States.

The footage shows Kevin standing on the railing of the staircase leading to the house and seeing a coyote approaching. The two animals maintain eye contact for a moment before the wild animal runs away. But Kevin seems to have understood that that meeting didn’t end there so he jumps off the railing to the lawn in front of his house.

A few seconds later the coyote comes back and tries to sneak into the house, but again finds himself in front of Kevin: after taking a closer look at the cat, the coyote seems to change his mind about approaching the house and turns to leave. Kevin, much braver than the intruder, helps the wild animal make his decision quickly by chasing him and making him run away.

After playing his role as a “guard cat” Kevin will have resumed napping on that rail, proud to have protected his home.

