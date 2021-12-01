World

so the British live with the virus

Streets on which they parade over 40 thousand people, pubs full of people, full shops. The correspondent of “Out of the core“flew to London, just before one of the most important matches of the Premier League (Chelsea vs Manchester United), to see how the British are living with the COVID-19.

“Not only on weekends, but also in weekdays the bars and restaurants are full of wanting people enjoy life“, explains the bartender of a London pub.” We are very happy because we are working hard, we have reached the levels of 2019“, Roberto Costa echoes, restaurateur Italian. “We look forward to Christmas with open arms”.

“Here you don’t know who the No vax are, because they all do the same things, without discrimination and limitations “, adds Simone Filippetti, Journalist of “Il Sole 24 Ore”. A point of view also confirmed by one young Italian stationed in London, who chose not to get vaccinated: “I can spend my evenings in restaurants, pubs and discos. In short, I can conduct my own normal life“.

