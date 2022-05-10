so the former comedian conquered his people

A former aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recounted how the one-time comedian matured during his three years as president, becoming the best leader Ukraine could ask for amid the current political and military challenges of the ongoing war. Elected to office in April 2019, Zelensky’s tenure has been plagued by moments of crisis from the start.

Iuliia Mendel, a Ukrainian journalist who served as Zelensky’s press officer from June 2019 to July 2021, told Insider that the president had to contend with many difficult times during his short term in office. From the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal of 2019 to the coronavirus pandemic, Mendel said that Zelensky’s tenure “wasn’t as easy as a presidency.” And this, of course, before taking into account the large-scale invasion launched by Russia against Ukraine earlier this year which resulted in thousands of deaths and destruction.

Zelensky, so he conquered the world

Zelensky’s newfound role as president in wartime has earned him international acclaim and the almost unanimous confidence of Ukrainians at home, evidenced by the rise in approval ratings. Before his presidency, Zelensky was known to the public for his role as an entertainer. A former comedian and actor, he portrayed the Ukrainian president in a television series and experienced a period of fame in the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars. Although he earned a law degree from Kiev National University of Economics in 2000, Zelensky was relatively inexperienced in politics at the start of his presidency.

“President Zelensky tried to open the social elevators to give more space to talents from different spheres in the Ukrainian government, which proved to be a rather innovative and different approach,” Mendel told Insider.

The elections and the level of satisfaction

Iuliia Mendel got her job in the administration through a competition held by Zelensky himself. You beat 4,000 other competitors to get the role of the president’s chief spokesperson. But despite early efforts to diversify her administration, the president and her team struggled at first, according to Mendel: “I think at first they had a lot of misunderstandings about what politics is.”

Some Ukrainians appeared skeptical of Zelensky’s lack of political experience. Although he easily won the election, his approval ratings were not those of a popular president before the invasion of Russia. According to a national poll by the Ratings Sociological Group in December 2021, only 31% of Ukrainians approved of the work he was doing. But – according to Mendel – the low approval ratings and cumulative crises could not compete with Zelensky’s perseverance. “He’s a person who never gives up, he’s one of his principles,” he said.

“I’m staying in the capital”

The president’s tenacity was tested when Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the early hours of 24 February. With missiles hitting the capital Kiev, Zelensky has stood still, providing daily updates from a secret underground shelter, despite Russia having identified him as “enemy number one”. “I’ll stay in the capital, I’ll stay with my people … And I’ll stay in the capital,” he said in a speech on the first day of the war. He has never left the country since. In March, Zelensky’s approval rates jumped to over 90%, winning over even the most skeptical Ukrainians.