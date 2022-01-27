So the Harry Potter director broke his ribs while fighting on set

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the fourth chapter of the saga from the series of books signed by JK Rowling. The film – which will air this evening at 9.14 pm on Italia 1 – sees the entry into the cast of actor Ralph Fiennes, in the role of the dark and evil Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the plot

Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) was invited by the family of friend Ron (Rupert Grint) to take part in the final of the Quidditch World Cup, the magical sport par excellence. However, what was supposed to be a fun and carefree outing before returning to school turns into a nightmare when the Death Eaters, the faithful servants of Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard who destroyed Harry’s family, break in. The event traumatizes everyone present, but Harry, Ron and Hermione (Emma Watson) try to get on with their lives, especially with a view to returning to Hogwarts.

Here they learn that their defense against the dark arts teacher will be Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson) and, above all, that Hogwarts will host the famous Triwizard tournament. Students from two other schools of magic, Beauxbatons and Durmstrang, therefore arrive at the school of witchcraft and witchcraft. Although the tournament is intended for students much older than him, chosen by the famous goblet of fire, Harry ends up against his will on the list of champions vying for victory and between nightmares, first loves and mysterious trials, Harry will do everything to try to win, not imagining what dark future awaits him.

The incident and the fight of the director on the set

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is a film made within the cinematic saga. With The goblet of fireIn fact, the series focused on the famous wizard takes off its role as a magical tale for children and ventures into the darker side of history, where the protagonists must begin to deal with the promise of war, but also with death and loss. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire it is therefore the film that cuts the entire saga in two, breaking it, and representing precisely that milestone necessary to allow the story to evolve, to become something other than the account of a child’s discovery of having magical powers.

A responsibility – to represent this transition from comedy to darker films – that fell on the director’s shoulders Mike Newell, took over from Alfonso Cuaron, who had directed the third chapter, The prisoner of Azkaban. As he himself told inside Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts – the reunion available on Sky and Now TV – Mike Newell has arrived on a set full of the desire to have fun and to ensure that the cast also have fun. At the same time, however, the director wanted some things to be done as likely as possible. This is the case of the scene in which the Wesley twins (James and Oliver Phelps) trying to put their name inside the goblet of fire and, when they can’t, they start punching while still lying on the ground.