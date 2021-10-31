so the new company – Corriere.it took off

Ita Airways began its operations using an average of 37 planes a day for national and Euro-Mediterranean routes (out of the 42 so far taken by Alitalia), but operating more flights than the old company because it used the available fleet more. Some Airbus A319s also carried out eight daily take-offs, a value similar to the performance of low cost airlines which, according to insiders, are the ones that best optimize jets. what emerges from an analysis of Corriere della Sera on the connections of the new national airline in the period 18-27 October on the data of the specialized platforms and Eurocontrol.

Movements and passengers In the official statement on Friday Ita Airways revealed that in the first two weeks (15-28 September) it carried out 2,764 flights with a filling rate of 57%. By studying the use of the Airbus A319 and A320, we obtain a weighted average of 161 seats per aircraft and just over 197 flights per day: multiplying them leads to almost 32,000 seats offered for sale. Considering the load factor of 57% this brings to over 18,100 passengers boarded daily, for a total estimated in the reference period of about 254,000 travelers. From what the Courier service at the beginning Ita Airways had fewer planes than expected due to some delays in Alitalia maintenance. An increase in the fleet and therefore in connections is expected in the coming weeks.

Average use At an operational level according to the data collected for the Courier service by Francesco Porta of Malpensa Insiders in the ten days of analysis (18-27 October) the new company used up to 18 Airbus A319s and 24 A320s. The daily average of 37 jets. The initial Ita Airways total fleet of 52 aircraft: 45 for short and medium range (A319 and A320), 7 for long range (A330). The latter will begin to be used with the start of intercontinental routes starting from Rome-New York which will take off on 4 November. Each day, the Airbuses made an average of just over 6 flights: there is a greater use of the A319s (6.5 flights) compared to the A320s (6 take-offs). These usage rates are similar to low cost Ryanair and Wizz Air, which according to experts has a positive effect on the operating costs of the company.

Comparisons As regards movements, the maximum peak – in the ten days considered – was reached on 27 October with 219 flights (between national and international). Taking that day as a reference, a Wednesday, we note how compared to the equivalent day of 2019 (when there was no Covid and Alitalia was operating) the decrease in movements of 53.6%, an improvement of 15% compared to the activities of the old company that on 13 October, the penultimate day of service, marked -78.15% compared to the equivalent period of 2019. In 2022 the Ita Airways fleet is expected to rise to 78 aircraft, to reach 105 by 2025.

The panorama in Europe From November onwards, comparisons with Alitalia, both in 2020 and in 2019, become more problematic. This is because last year the second wave of the pandemic had begun which led the country to introduce new restrictions and color zones. And in 2019 obviously Covid-19 was not there. The only element that will make sense to calculate will be the recovery rate of movements (and passengers) compared to the pre-coronavirus values. In the last week in Europe according to Eurocontrol only Wizz Air (+ 7.7%) and Volotea (+ 1.1%, thanks to the Sardinian territorial continuity) increased their operations compared to the equivalent week of 2019. All the other carriers recorded values negative, even if they are all in recovery. Now for the winter season has begun (from 31 October 2021 to 26 March 2022) which in air transport is the worst period for companies’ accounts because passengers and therefore revenues go down. The goal for everyone in the next five months will be not to lose too much money.

