so the Revenue Agency can confirm or overturn

On the assignment of credit, so the Revenue Agency can confirm. Or it can reverse the result. In just 5 days. Because with the anti-fraud decree, which was recently passed by the Italian government, they are back to tighten their shirts. Both on the superbonus 110%. Both on the other building bonuses. Like this as reported in this article.

On the assignment of credit, in fact, now the Revenue Agency, precisely on the controls linked to the communication of building bonuses, will have 5 days. Starting from the moment of acquiring the practice. To confirm the communication received. Or to overturn it. Specifically, to suspend it temporarily. With the consequence that for many these 5 days are of real anxiety. Especially when the amount of the benefit is of a significant amount.

Credit assignment. Thus the Revenue Agency can confirm or reverse the result. In just 5 days

In detail, the Revenue Agency can give the green light. Precisely on the communication relating to the assignment of credit for building bonuses. Or, it can decide to suspend the communication. Within the aforementioned 5 days. And in this case the Tax Authority will communicate this decision through telematic services.

And then, what will happen to the assignment of the credit subject to suspension? In this case, starting from the date of notification of the suspension, the Revenue Agency will have 30 days for further information. After that, the transfer of credits can be unlocked. Or the communication will be subject to cancellation. And in this case, access to the building bonus will be precluded. Also because the cancellation will always take place on the entire content of the communication.

Communication of building bonuses. From suspension to cancellation

Therefore, in this case, access to the assignment of credit is always off-limits.

In its entirety. With the cancellation of the practice. With the assignment of the credits canceled, as happened for the suspension, the Tax in the same way it will give notice. Always through access to telematic services. Practically, when the communication is canceled the Revenue Agency will take this decision. Based on irregularities. And to the anomalies already found at the time of the suspension. Maximum attention, therefore, to the new criteria. And the new controls introduced for access to building bonuses. Precisely with the entry into force of the anti-fraud decree.