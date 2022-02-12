so the scammers won’t pay anything

It amounts to well The cost of fraud against the state is € 4.4 billionperpetrated through the recourse – unlawful – to building bonuses and super bonuses. This was reported by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini: of the 4.8 million sales and discounts on the invoice already communicated to the Financial Administration – for a total value of over 38.4 billion euros – on the 11th, 4% of the benefits obtained were the result of scams. After the damage, moreover, the insult: many of this money, in fact, seems to be no longer recoverable.

Super bonuses and building bonuses: how much money the state has lost due to scams, fake discounts and illegal credit transfers

“Up to now, the analysis and control activity conducted has made it possible to identify an overall amount of non-existent tax credits of 4.4 billion euros “, declared Ruffini, in a hearing in the Senate speaking of the superbonus foreseen by the dl Sostegni Ter (here the news on the extension and on how it will change in 2022).

Furthermore, at 31 December 2021, “the first sales and discounts on the invoice communicated to the Agency through the specific platform were almost 4.8 millionfor a total value of over € 38.4 billion “.

Suffice it to say that, according to the estimates that emerged, only in 2021 well 11,000 companies were created with the sole purpose of buying tax credits and reselling them, all of these – within their staff – do not count as employees. They are gods ghost reality therefore, born to recycle and allow the exchange of discounts which would then be transformed into cash (for non-existent invoices or jobs never performed).

Bonuses and super bonuses, as well as insulting injury: because some money can no longer be recovered

How serious it is, in a period of severe crisis and recession, this loss to the detriment of the Treasury is probably clear to everyone, and there is no need to go into detail. While layoffs were announced on several fronts and many realities were struggling to recover after the continuous lockdowns resulting from the health emergency, there was another Italy, that of the “crafty“That to the detriment of the state carried out scams and deceptions by taking advantage of the situation.

The checks of the Guardia di Finanza and the Revenue Agency obviously made it possible to identify some of them, but to prevent such a situation from happening again the Draghi government already has a squeeze which will concern in particular the mechanism of the assignment of credits and the checks carried out (here all the news announced).

The bad news, however, is that much of the money that ended up in the crooks’ pockets is unrecoverable. Well € 2 billion, in fact, they seem to have been recycled and, between fictitious companies and the use of crypto currencies, it becomes difficult today to trace the responsible subjects and their assets.

“If implemented through a particularly articulated and expertly simulated chain of transfers, it makes it difficult for the financial intermediary to assess, in the exercise of ordinary professional diligence, the lawfulness of the transaction, with the risk of involuntarily taking part in fraudulent conduct, contiguous also to money laundering. In fact, with regard to a credit subject to multiple assignments, a check carried out only against the last assignee who requests its monetization may prove to be substantially ineffective ”, Ruffini detailed. How to say, Beyond the damage the mockery.