so the starlets earn real money

The blatant gesture of Denis Dosio, who slipped the fries of a well-known fast food chain between his buttocks, is causing discussion and rekindling interest in the OnlyFans platform. The gossip starlets develop subscriptions and earn money through hot photos and videos: Luigi Mario Favoloso and Antonella Mosetti also have a “private” profile.

When you think you’ve seen everything – and believe me, when I say everything, I really mean everything – there is Denis Dosio sticking fries in his Side B. Thus, without a shot being fired. What is happening in the world of the internet? Yesterday, public opinion discovered that the former gieffino is a social starlettina “earn real money“in this way. Minimum investment, maximum return: as if each chip was worth four times. Of course, it may be questionable, but it is all absolutely legitimate. It does so through a platform that for many needs no introduction, but which in the day of yesterday she returned to earn all the headlines: OnlyFans.

Thanks to the hype that arose from the blatant gesture of this video, Denis Dosio got a very large number of new subscriptions. There are different payment profiles available: they range from $ 15 per month to quarterly, half-yearly and annual profiles that promise savings to the user who subscribes to the platform, who in the meantime retains 20% of the talent he “offers”. Impossible to speak in detail about the figures that Denis Dosio manages to bring home, but if all those who follow his profile on OnlyFans (at the moment 13.1k) have paid a monthly donation, we are talking about an interesting figure. The services it offers are different, all with an erotic and sexual theme, we provide some examples:

A combo with Luigi Mario Fabulous

Nothing more, nothing less than a sex and porn professional does. Among other things, the OnlyFans platform had initially announced the closure of all profiles with pornographic content, betraying the almost absolute majority of its patrons. Reason that has in fact prompted the management of the platform to turn around, remaining immobile in its principles and in its possibility of offering. Like Denis Dosio – gossip starlets who improvise spicy professionals – there are many. From the profile of the former gieffino, a collaboration with Luigi Mario Fabulous, other glorious head of the world of gossip:

Speranza Capasso and Alberto Maritato try again on vacation: “We are looking for answers after a bad period”

Antonella Mosetti on OnlyFans too

Among the gossip stars who are present and have never made a mystery of the presence on OnlyFans there is also Antonella Mosetti. His private images and videos are available with a subscription that is worth around 12 euros per month. On his profile, from time to time, he launches challenges and calls like this:

Through the payment of an additional donation – in jargon le tips, tips – Antonella Mosetti would show other exclusive images / videos, with no access to simple subscribers. A sort of ‘VIP area’, in practice, thanks to Antonella Mosetti’s graces. Ultimately, the world of OnlyFans, now cleared of customs by the participation of characters who have been part, or who are part, of the daily television news, is nothing more than a close relative of the many paid sex cam services that have proliferated for years and that they are a source of livelihood for many users around the world. There are also those who round out with sex cam services, as demonstrated by the Striscia la Notizia report on the employee of the Municipality of Herculaneum, whose profile on Cam4 was one of the most viewed and appreciated.