so the stars celebrated the moms

Best wishes to mothers, of yesterday and today. On the second Sunday of May, the stars of the show celebrated the anniversary with dedications, photos and sweet memories. One of the first to open the family album was Kamala Harris, american vice president, who posted on social media a old shot together with the mother, Shyamala Gopalan, and to his sister, Maya: “In his life he had two objectives, treat breast cancer (she was an oncologist, ed) and grow the two of us. I will be forever grateful to her.”

A similar thought also comes from the former tenants of the White House: “We must remember all the women who they are mothers, in every possible way,” he writes Barack Obama posting a photo with his wife Michelle, who in turn shares an image of his mother, Marian, on the Chinese wall. Always give it United States here come the beautiful photos of Jessica Alba with their three children, of Hilaria Baldwin which has six, of Viola Davis and Gwyneth Paltrow respectively with mom Mary and Blythe.

What catches the eye, however, is the sequence of signed posts Jennifer Lopez which he shows to his millions of followers three generations of love: she, the mother Guadalupe and twins Emme and Max, had in 2008 with her ex-husband Anthony, Marc. About ex, Ben Affleck celebrated Jennifer Garner – his wife from 2005 to 2015 – with a wonderful phrase: “I am happy to share with you our three children», wrote the actor in the margin of some sweet photos. «Thank you for everything you do».

The “prize” for the best dedication, however, is awarded Ryan Reynolds, which as usual manages to mix perfectly affection and irony: “I am grateful for the light that you can bring into the family,” he writes, addressing his wife Blake Lively. “I see you in the eyes of our children, being mothers today is an act of heroism and strength. Of course, I would not have thought that sex in the airport bathroom it would have led to this, and not even that you would have hired a bounty hunter to find myself again”.

“Anyway, my love, good Mother’s Day».

