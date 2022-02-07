so the state decided to bankrupt hundreds of construction companies

The Superbonus is likely to do fail hundreds of construction companies.

There are companies, in fact, that despite having obtained the credit recognition in the tax drawer of the Revenue Agency they fail to sell it to credit institutionsmany of which after the latest innovations introduced by the support decree ter have decided to to block any possibility of acquiring credit.

And it also applies to those companies that had already obtained a guarantee in this regard and that therefore had moved with the certainty that once the work was completed and the Superbonus recognized they would have had no problems in transferring everything to a bank. Companies that usually, in order to bear the costs necessary to complete the work, have requested and obtained a bridging loan to be repaid once the credit has been transferred.

The problem is that there are credit institutions that in the light of the latest innovations introduced by the Government have decided to block the acquisitions of credits accrued by the companies, which suddenly found themselves with a credit recognized in the tax drawer – which, however, are unable to sell to anyone – and with a big debt against the bank to be returned.

The one decided by the Government, therefore, is not just one close for the crafty Superbonus: the risk, as often happens, is that hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of professionals are paying the consequences, who are currently going through a difficult moment that only a political intervention will be able to solve.

Superbonus 110% and credit transfer: what changes with the Sostegni ter decree

With the support decree ter, the Government has set a limit very important for the Superbonus, establishing that the credit can only be assigned once.

A solution that – as explained by the budget service technicians – “it could be an effective measure to combat fraud in the sector“. At the same time, they are aware that “the restriction introduced will significantly reduce the concrete possibilities of accessing the financing of subsidized interventions, through the instrument of credit transfers“.

A real close for the Superbonus 110%which follows the perplexities already shown by Mario Draghi during the discussions for a possible extension of the measure in the 2022 Budget Law. In fact, it was initially decided that the extension to after June 2022 should only apply to families with ISEE under € 25,000.00, and only after strong pressure from the 5 Star Movement was it decided to extend to everyone access to the measure until 31 December 2022 (provided that 30% of the works were completed by June 2022).

If everything seemed to have returned to its proper place, with architects, surveyors and construction companies who have once again begun to acquire works on the Superbonus front, the Support decree ter has called everything into question.

By preventing a credit transfer subsequent to the first one, in fact, yes it circumscribes the audience of dealersrestricting it to banks only, many of which however have reached their “ceiling”, thus not being able to acquire further credits.

In fact, so everything crashes and that’s what’s already happening. We talked about it with an architect, the doctor Dario Mariglianiwho after more than a year and a half of work thanks to Superbonus and other home bonuses, risks having to throw everything away due to the new rules.

But if for him the problems are limited, for the companies he follows – as well as for many customers – there are situations that could cost hundreds of thousands of euros.

Superbonus: in this way the state will make hundreds of construction companies go bankrupt

“For the Superbonus everything has stopped for about six months now“; so the architect Dario Mariglianiwho explains that after the stop due to the uncertainty of the rules that had to be introduced in the 2022 Budget Law, the market never recovered.

And this latest innovation in the support decree ter risks putting a further brake on it, with important repercussions for both businesses and individuals. Let’s start with the companies:

“There are companies that risk bankruptcy because they suddenly saw their backs turned away from the bank that had given credit acquisition guarantee”.

Dr. Marigliani told us about companies they find themselves with debts of hundreds of thousands of euros without a clear perspective on how to get back into costs incurred for such works.

Let’s think for example of a company that has accepted a big job worth 300 thousand euros for a condominium, confirming it discount on invoice after having obtained guarantees from a bank regarding the possibility of assigning the credit once it would have been loaded into the tax drawer.

In the meantime, to meet all the expenses, the latter opened a loan at the same bank, with the knowledge that once the credit was sold it could extinguish it without problems.

Suddenly the bank is told that to turn it can no longer assign the credit to others, and therefore it is no longer convenient to acquire it. Which is why the promise made to the company it cannot be maintained.

Suddenly, therefore, the firm finds itself with a loan of hundreds of thousands of euros to be returned, and with a credit in the tax drawer of the Revenue Agency – as the work was completed at the same time – which, however, fails to yield. The only possibility will be to find another bank willing to acquire it, otherwise the specter of bankruptcy could be concrete. However, this research could also be inconclusive given that many credit institutions are taking a step back (Poste Italiane itself has frozen all transactions relating to the Superbonus).

And be careful: because this is not an example but one concrete situation of which, however, we preferred to maintain the anonymity of all the protagonists.

Situation that affects many companies, so much so that in recent days a spasmodic search for banks – but not only that, there are also insurance companies for example – still willing to acquire credit.

At the same time, for the same reason, many companies they no longer accept starting new jobsgiven the fear of having to face an expense that will not be refunded.

A situation that those individuals who have invested their money in recent months are paying buying a house to renovate aware of being able to reduce the cost thanks to the possibility of the discount on the invoice. But now that the Superbonus market is blockedrisk having to give up the dream of a free or almost free renovation, with the danger of finding themselves with a dilapidated property but without the necessary liquidity to fix it properly.