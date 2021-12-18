so the super manager of McDonald must return the 105 million of the liquidation – Corriere.it

The fall of Steve Easterbrook, once considered the architect of the relaunch of the fast food chain: the agreement found with the company to avoid the trial requires him to give back money and shares and also to apologize publicly

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook agreed to return over $ 105 million of assets to the company. With one of the largest returns in the history of American companies, the lawsuit between the British super manager and the US hamburger giant linked to a sex scandal that broke out two years ago ends. Easterbrook – 54, three children – was fired in November 2019 after discovering a relationship with an employee, breaking the company code. The executive admitted the liason and managed to get a severance pay worth $ 105 million, convincing the board that the relationship with the employee was his only violation. With the clause, written in black and white, that if the opposite had turned out, the company would have had the right to get back the money and shares.

When another employee revealed last year that Easterbrook had also had a sexual relationship with her, McDonald’s – it was August 2020 – decided to sue him. From the investigations, other accusations emerged against the former CEO, who also allegedly attempted to destroy documents testifying to his inappropriate behavior, including sexual relations with three employees. Investigators recovered dozens of photographs of naked or partially naked women, with explicit references and videos starring numerous women, including McDonald’s employees. The images were sent as attachments from Easterbrook’s corporate email account.

To avoid trial, Easterbrook had to publicly apologize in addition to returning the liquidation: McDonald’s and its board of directors have decided to do the right thing by putting their customers first. During my time at the helm of the company, I have failed to abide by McDonald’s values ​​and to fulfill some of my responsibilities as the company’s executive, the former top manager wrote.

It is the fall of a successful manager: Easterbrook, who took office at the head of the US fast-food chain in March 2015, was considered the architect of the McDonald’s relaunch. Under him, the group’s shares had grown 96%.