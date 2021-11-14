so the tequila of the stars deforestes Mexico- Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

The first to produce it was Clooney, then many celebrities followed him. But the impact on the forests of Mexico is devastating. And the small producers complain

After the season in which almost every Hollywood star took over a vineyard in Chianti or Napa Valley or Rioja, the moment of tequila of the stars. A profitable fashion, which has for heavy repercussions on the environment: the five Mexican states where agave must grow in order to be able to call the liqueur tequila complain that the increasingly intensive cultivation causes water shortages, deforestation and impoverishment.

The first to found his agave liqueur brand – Casamigos – was George Clooney in 2013, with his friend Rande Gerber, husband of Cindy Crawford; they have imitated him over the years Rita Ora, which has been producing Prospero tequila since 2019;

Michael Jordan, who created Cincoro

; Kendall Jenner with 818 (Californian prefix, but Mexican agave); Arnold Schwarzenegger with Lobos 1707; former wrestling star Dwayne Johnson ie The Rock (Teremana).

All the labels speak of artisanal production or sustainable distillation. But the turnover seems to indicate the opposite. Last year Mexico produced 273 million liters of tequila, eight times the production of twenty years ago, for a turnover of 11 billion dollars: a lot for a territory, the one in which agave must grow in order to be able to talk about tequila, of just five Mexican states. Only in Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Tamaulipas, and only between a thousand and two thousand meters above sea level, does it grow blue agave or tequilana agave needed for the liqueur. Not only that, but the pulp of the plant must mature at least seven years before it can be used.

A cultivation that is anything but low-impact: to produce a liter of tequila, at least ten liters of water are needed, and the acid waste contaminates the soil. Especially to grow the blue agave necessary destroy thousands of hectares of forest: the state of Jalisco alone, which produces the most, complains of a deforestation of 16,000 hectares per year. And if before the succulent cost a few cents, now its leaves are worth 22 dollars a kilo.

After all, a bottle of celebrity tequila costs from 50 dollars for Kendall Jenner’s 818 to 72 euros for Prospero, up to a hundred dollars for Michael Jordan’s Cincoro. As the Kardashians teach, there is no quicker way for a star to make money than to launch their own product line; Rihanna herself, of global fame, has now entered the list of billionaires of Forbes thanks to the lipsticks of his Fenty line. But I don’t think making tequila is a matter of money for them, writes for example an expert, Caitlin Johnson, from Oaxaca, on the (inflamed) bulletin board of the Mezcalistas group. They already have. more a matter of status, of charm. Purchased at the expense of a culture other than theirs. I don’t know a single one mezcalero who got rich on this sudden tequila fad, many producers still make no more than eight thousand dollars a year. The specter of cultural appropriation, a capital sin in this era, is thus in danger of twisting contro i mezcaleros of Hollywood and their brands



. George Clooney understood this first of all, and five years after the foundation he has sold the Casamigos brand to the multinational Diageo for a billion dollars.