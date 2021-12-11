so they can empty our account

Maximum attention to virtual relationships. Cybercriminals have developed a scam that is as cruel as it is effective. And with devastating effects.

It is true that in a world dominated by social interaction we feel closer. But it is also true that, paradoxically, one could feel even more alone. This is why many people try to weave their relationships on the web, very often relying on real virtual relationships, without fully realizing (for the emotional states that you feel or for other reasons) how risky it can actually be. Not only for the lack of real knowledge of who actually is on the other side of the cable, but also for the possibility of running into someone not at all interested in human relationships.

Indeed, it happens all too often that exchanges of this type are a vehicle for illegal practices. A rather popular scam, for example, consists precisely in luring potential victims on chats or exchange places, with the aim of gaining their trust to such an extent as to extort sensitive data. And, therefore, try to access their money. Because the goal of cybercriminals, after all, is always the same: to exploit the means of the network to take advantage of them. In terms of blackmailers or swindlers.

The surname scam: how to defend yourself

Clearly, in cases like those we have talked about, it is not only the money that is in danger but also the state of mind of those who fall into similar traps. The disillusionment, in fact, could be even more shocking than the scam itself. Understanding that you have opened yourself to someone who is not trustworthy it would already be a morally heavy punishment in itself. That’s why you need to pay close attention when you know someone on the web. Aside from the risk of stumbling upon fake identities, certain requests should also lead one to suspect something. Network criminals, in fact, could go so far as to request sensitive data, such as passwords or codes, for apparently innocuous reasons.

It goes without saying that, in these cases, on the other side there would be no interest in a real relationship. Sometimes, it is even enough to provide your surname to ensure that our money (those manageable by our home banking systems) end up in grave danger. This is because our surname (if you are on a platform that does not require it, therefore potentially less secure) would allow an expert hand to trace the real identity. So pay attention to how you move. The antidote to scam is above all in sagacity and information. The real one and reliable of course.