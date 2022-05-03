So they can know where you live because of WhatsApp

Sharing our location has been part of WhatsApp’s functions for a long time, and can even do it with our location in real time. This information is obviously very sensitive, since with it it would not only be possible to find out where we are at a certain moment, but also where our home or work is. We are all aware of this and that is why we do not do it “lightly”, but this information could also be found through the States of the application.

WhatsApp states: be careful where you press

As you probably already know, WhatsApp Statuses allow us to post photos, GIFs and videos that are automatically deleted every 24 hours. This function is, in itself, very secure, since it is end-to-end encrypted, and to be able to see our States it is necessary that the other people and we have each other saved in our agendas. In this sense, we should not fear at all to use this function of the app, but we do have to be careful about one thing: the URLs.

As in Instagram, WhatsApp States allow us to write URLs in them, which when pressed will redirect us to a web page. This is widely used by people, since it allows you to easily broadcast content such as the start of a stream on Twitch, for example. However, there is a very big difference between Instagram and WhatsApp in this regard, and that is that the messaging app registers in a detailed log of connection times and accounts that access the content.