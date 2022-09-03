So they massacred the seven police officers in Huila with explosives and in a treacherous ambush. Who are the murderers?

The images were heartbreaking. A video, taken by the first people who arrived at the place, shows Dantesque scenes. The bodies of three deceased police officers lie on the floor, covered in blood. Two more are inside the car. And one is still sitting in the back of the truck, totally embarrassed, he’s also dead.

yesOpen this uncovered road, and in the middle of the exuberant vegetation, you can identify the belongings of the victims. A black backpack, on one side; some sneakers, a kangaroo, on the other. “What sounds?” Asks one of those who is recording. “A cell phone that rings,” answers another. A missed call, which will never be returned.

Seven dead. And seven families who today mourn their loved ones. The first massacre experienced by the Police in the Government of Gustavo Petro. an infamy. “An attack on peace”, as the president himself defined it in the trill he put on after learning of the vile murder of the seven police officers. In that ambush, which occurred in the village of Corozal, in the village of San Luis, near Neiva, seven lives were extinguished.

The mayor Wilson Jair Cuéllar Losada, 42, who leaves three orphaned children, died there; Mayor Luis Alberto Sabi Gutiérrez, 37, with two children and a stepson; patrolman Duverney Carreño Rodríguez, 42, also with two children; Patrolman John Fredy Vargas Bautista, with a son and a stepson. And the Police assistants Endes Santiago, barely 18 years old; Andrés Mauricio Pascuas Figueroa, 19 years old, and Cristian Ricardo Cubillos Borbón, 20 years old.

At the close of this edition, it was learned that Gustavo Alberto Ezquivel Rojas survived, but his prognosis is reserved. The explosion was so strong that the vegetation that had fallen on both sides of the road was also lying on the ground, next to the bodies.. What is known so far is that the ambush had been carried out with explosive devices that detonated as the vehicle passed. It happened at 2:30 in the afternoon. The responsibility was attributed in the first instance to the Dagoberto Ramos column, of the Farc dissidents, which operates in the zone.

The activation of an explosive device as a police caravan passed by caused the tragic death of seven uniformed officers. After the event, President Petro, the Minister of Defense, the military high command and a team from the Prosecutor’s Office participated in a Unified Command Post. – Photo: Supplied api week

It is a criminal organization that, according to intelligence information, has about 1,000 men and is part of the Western Organizing Command of the dissidents that never participated in the peace negotiations.

“The uniformed men had left in the morning hours from the Metropolitan Police Command of Neiva and were moving in a patrol towards the town of San Luis, when at the height of the Corozal path they were victims of the activation of an explosive device” Police said in a statement, published late on Friday night.

The pain experienced that day in the institution was heartbreaking. This is the worst attack against the Police since the one against the General Santander Cadet School, in which 22 of its members died and more than 100 were injured. That terrorist attack was perpetrated by the ELN guerrilla, on January 17, 2019.

The return of terror generated a roar. The Director General of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria, had to face the tragedy just a week after taking office and in the midst of the tension that is still felt due to the historic sweep that was experienced in the Police after the triumph of President Petro that left 21 generals in retirement.

Together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijín) and the Directorate of Police Intelligence (Dipol), in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, they traveled to the scene to begin the investigation. In the first hours after the attack, President Gustavo Petro barely played a trill.

The massacre evidences the powder keg that exists in the regions of the country. – Photo: Supplied api week

The facts not only mourn the Government, but also point out that many lives can be lost on the way to negotiating the so-called total peace. “I strongly reject the attack with explosives that killed seven police officers in San Luis, Huila. Solidarity with their families. These facts express a clear sabotage of total peace. I have asked the authorities to travel to the territory to take over the investigation,” tweeted President Petro.

A similar message was published on his account by Defense Minister Iván Velásquez: “I reject the treacherous attack committed this afternoon against uniformed Police… The Armed Forces must respond forcefully to this attack on peace,” he said. Executive representatives also arrived in Neiva on Friday night.

The massacre evidences the powder keg that exists in the regions of the country. In this area, for example, the Ismael Ruíz front operates, which also has interference in the department of Tolima, and the Dagoberto Ramos mobile column, that intimidates Cauca with its terror. The name of the latter derives from one of the bloodiest leaders of the FARC’s sixth front, who led the most catastrophic takeovers against this department.

The facts not only mourn the Government, but also point out that many lives can be lost on the way to negotiating the so-called total peace. – Photo: presidency

If the authorship of these groups in the attack is proven, the debate around total peace would take another course. As the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, said, “this type of action does not contribute to the peace that we Colombians so desire, on the contrary, they hinder the exercise of dialogue that the national government has been proposing.”

The Attorney General’s Office launched an operation to achieve “the greatest concentration of material evidence and physical evidence that allow clarifying what happened in the shortest possible time.” Three specialized prosecutors, an investigative leader, six support investigators, two anti-explosives experts, a ballistics expert, a topographer, an architect, two photographers, a technical leader, a criminal expert and four analysts were appointed.

The entire team traveled to the scene of the attack. The Directorate of the National Institute of Legal Medicine, for its part, also had a team of forensic experts who quickly began to explore the signs that could remain on the bodies of the victims.

On Friday night, President Gustavo Petro led a Unified Command Post from Neiva. There, in addition to the leadership of the Police and the Armed Forces, were the Ministers of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, and of Defense, Iván Velásquez. A team from the Attorney General’s Office also traveled to the area. At the close of this edition, the meeting had not ended and, therefore, the president’s statement on the serious events that occurred was postponed for Saturday. Colombia is in mourning.