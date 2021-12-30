so Tom Holland surprised Chris Evans at the audition

Tom Holland really surprised his colleague Captain America at auditioning to play the new Spider-Man!

With six appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his credit and with his third solo film in theaters that has already broken every box office record, it is now practically certain that we will see again. Tom Holland in some future Marvel Studios project. The actor landed the part of Spider-Man in 2015, just over a year after the release of the latest film starring Andrew Garfield, which turned out to be a flop. Finding Holland for the part was a key component for Marvel Studios, after they secured a deal with Sony to make the Spider-Verse films, and a particular moment of his audition may have been what really made him. helped get the part!

In a new interview released by Sony Pictures about the success it is having Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel chief Kevin Feige recounted the period of the search for the new face of the hero and how Holland – at the time of just 19 – managed to impress everyone, especially Chris Evans, during his audition: “We brought in about five actors and had them do script readings with Robert Downey Jr. and it struck us because he was always so nice, especially to the other actors. We narrowed it down with that reading and then called him back for another try, this time with Chris Evans. At that point it became apparent that Tom Holland was not only a fantastic Peter Parker, but he was also an incredibly Spider-Man. He had both the skills of a great actor and the skills of a great gymnast and stuntman, which continues to amaze us even today. I remember he did a somersault in the air right in front of Evans, he couldn’t believe what he had just seen. ”

