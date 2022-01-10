so Vigna redesigned Maranello- Corriere.it

Benedetto Vigna gets into fourth gear. The new CEO of Ferrari redesigns the corporate architecture and internal organization of the automotive group, which also has the famous Formula 1 Scuderia Ferrari (where Mattia Binotto remains in his place), to face even greater commitment challenges of a global market, where the Ferrari brand is universally recognized as the sum of quality, power, reliability and Made in Italy taste.

Inspired by Vigna, Ferrari begins the new year by launching a new internal organization, with a renewed top team. More functions will report directly to the CEO, Vigna who, ad interim, brand diversification will follow. They will also refer directly to Vigna Product development and research and development, Digital transformation, Technologies, purchasing & quality, manufacturing, Internal Audit and Compliance.

Here, in detail, are the functions that will refer to Vigna with their managers, many of whom have already been with Ferrari for some time with important roles:

Product Development and Research & Development, key functions for the creation of Ferrari cars, will be entrusted to Gianmaria Fulgenzi, who has been with Ferrari since 2002 with various roles in product development, production and recently in Sports Management. Ernesto Lasalandra, nominated chief Research & Development Officer, joins Ferrari from STMicroelectronics, where he has over 20 years of experience in the industry hi-tech.

Philippe Krief, formerly of Ferrari, with over 35 years of experience in the sector automotive, will be his deputy; Digital & Data, tasked with accelerating the company’s digital transformation, will be led by Silvia Gabrielli, who has worked for Ferrari since 2019 and previously worked for Microsoft;

Technologies & Infrastructures, with the aim of strengthening collaboration and alignment between the development and production of the cars, will be led by Davide Abate, previously head of Technologies and at Ferrari since 2012;

Purchasing & Quality to further enhance the partnership strategic to continue to raise the threshold of excellence, will be headed by Angelo Pesci, for over 20 years in STMicroelectronics;

Manufacturing, which continues to report to the ceo, will be driven by Andrea Antichi, who has been with Ferrari since 2006;

Internal Audit and Compliance where Marco Lovati confirmed, while Sabina Fasciolo continues to play the role of chief compliance officer.