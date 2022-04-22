So Vo ‘froze Covid and Codogno blew it up

History is not written with buts, much less with ifs. But it’s hard not to think about how the story of the Covidif also in Lombardy the Coronavirus had been blocked as in Veneto… Suggestions from reading the study, just published in Nature, which reconstructs the origin and evolution of the health emergency in Italy and Europe, highlighting the weight of the outbreak that incubated the pandemic.



THE AUTHORS

There are also several Venetians, by birth or academy (University of Padua), among the authors of Sars-CoV-2 Philogeography and genomic epidemiology in Italy and in Europe with Italian genomes recently characterized between February and June 2020 (the translation is ours ): Andrea Crisanti, Stefano Toppo, Enrico Lavezzo, Laura Manuto, Marco Grazioli, Federico Bianca, Claudia Del Vecchio, Elisa Franchin, Francesco Onelia. “The Covid-19 pandemic they observe represents an unprecedented challenge for global public health, with the continuous emergence of new genetic variants of the virus and the related implications, such as their potential increase in pathogenicity or transmissibility.” It was precisely by following the path of mutations backwards, at the rate of about a couple a month, that the experts traced back to the two channels (introductions, in scientific language) through which Covid landed in the West: the one in Vo ‘ , in the province of Padua, with the B strain; the other in Codogno, near Lodi, with the B.1 strain.



THE FLOWS

Here then are the two distinct phylogeographical flows, coming “most likely” from China, identified around February 20-21, 2020. The research explains: “The first path concerns the B strain, which was introduced in Veneto giving rise to an outbreak that he apparently disappeared in that region by the first half of March. The second model involved the B.1 strain, which seems to have entered Lombardy and from there has spread to other Italian regions, mainly in the Center (e.g. Marche, Abruzzo) and Northern Italy (e.g. Emilia Romagna, Veneto). . This observation is in agreement with epidemiological data showing the effective suppression of the Sars-CoV-2 explosion in Veneto in the early days of the epidemic due to a comprehensive, highly effective approach, swabs and tracking and local lockdowns. “. The scientists therefore underline the role of mass and red zone tests, implemented immediately in Vo ‘, in extinguishing the first Veneto outbreak of B, as “the social distancing measures have frozen the chain of transmission and in turn have extinguished the viral evolution “.



THE REBOUND

The Lombard story was different, however, where the first fuse remained lit, triggering a fire that gradually spread to the rest of Italy. To review them now, the rebounds of the virus from one region to another resemble the trajectories of a crazy pinball machine: B.1 extends to Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Lazio, Puglia and all ‘Abruzzo, where the virus still changes becoming B.1.1, ready to jump back towards Puglia, Sardinia, Lombardy and Veneto, but also Piedmont, where it evolves further and becomes B.1.1.1. We are now on 11 March 2020: the epidemic is spreading, so much so that the national lockdown is triggered. «On the basis of our reconstruction, the authors of the study note the initial sporadic multiple introductions of the B strain in Italy occurred at least from the second half of January 2020 and remained relatively confined. Subsequently, in February, the D614G mutation entered Northern Italy spreading rapidly to the rest of Italy and Europe, determining a different epidemiological profile of the Italian epidemic, which has since been sustained only by the B.1 strain and its descendants ” . So the story went, without buts and without ifs.