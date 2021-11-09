so Wanda had proof of Icardi’s betrayal

Mauro Icardi managed to be accepted again under the same roof by Wanda Nara, after her second escape, with relative will to divorce, seemed definitive. It is not known whether peace broke out between the two, what is certain is the pain felt by Wanda when in scrolling back the Instagram profile of Eugenia ‘China’ Suarez saw that post that made her heart drop: hidden in those images was evidence of the meeting with Icardi.

It seemed over but it didn’t: the last, yet another, twist in the relationship between Mauro Icardi And Wanda Nara it has worn out in the last few hours. The couple has in fact reunited in their Lombard home, after having traveled in the same plane – together with their two daughters – from Paris to Italy. The posts and stories published by both on their Instagram profiles leave no doubts, beyond the only photo that portrays them together on the private plane, posted by the PSG striker.

Times, locations, clothes all coincide, sweeping away the doubts that – as in the past – Icardi was posting old images to convey the idea of ​​a peace that was far away. If then being physically under the same roof also means that the marriage has been put back on its feet, it is not known, since Wanda is silent on the subject on her profile, publishing only material on her work and on her daughters. Icardi’s obstinacy in wanting to save his relationship with his wife – in spite of her new escape after the first peace sanctioned by the post in which she publicly forgave him following the letter written by Maurito with his heart in his hand – would therefore seem to have had success.

At least the physical distance has been cleared and this already seemed impossible, after the Argentine showgirl had leaked “not wanting to know anything more“by Icardi when she left Paris last November 2, ditching her husband for the second time following the betrayal with the Argentine actress Eugenia ‘China’ Suarez. The first pardon in fact did not hold up to anonymous emails received from Wanda, in which the details of Suarez’s trip to Paris were spelled out while she was in Milan for fashion week with her sister Zaira.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi have separated, the case explodes: “You took on another family”

Until that moment, Icardi had managed to convince his wife that his affair was just a ‘virtual’ flirt made of chats and videos sent to him from China first on WhatsApp then on Telegram. In short, nothing serious, to the point that in his letter to his wife he wrote: “You screwed it up for a shit chat that meant nothing to me“. And instead there was not only some chat between the two, like the anonymous revelations – which Wanda believes to have been sent to her by the Suarez entourage – they let her know earlier this month. The 29-year-old actress was therefore in Paris over the weekend. on 25-26 September, with Wanda instead in Milan for Fashion Week. As revealed by the journalist Yanina Latorre, who has been Nara’s ‘spokesperson’ on Argentine television programs since the beginning of the scandal, the emails told Wanda that Saturday 25 September – that evening Icardi was busy with PSG at home against Montpellier – when the game was over, China told him that she was in a hotel in Paris and even asked him to give her the second jersey (the pink one) of the French club. When Nara confronted her husband to ask him about this new discovery, Icardi’s response was: “What is my fault that she came to Paris?“. At that moment, therefore, the purely virtual flirtation became physical and Wanda again decided to leave the Argentine player, confessing to those close to her that this time she would not have turned back from the desire to divorce. Until the last photos which, as mentioned, , show the rapprochement of the couple.

Wanda, however, after receiving the anonymous emails, he had re-read the entire timeline of China’s Instagram profile, returning to that weekend at the end of September and seeing a couple of posts had confirmed that what he said about the presence of the ‘rival’ in Paris was painfully true. In fact, on the same weekend that Nara had moved to Milan to attend a fashion event with her sister Zaira, Suarez had actually stayed overnight in a hotel, posting a video dated 26 September in which, together with her stylist and a friend, she also ordered room service. But in Madrid, where she was shooting a film, the actress lived in an apartment, so she didn’t need to go to a hotel. Although Suarez did not specify the hotel’s location – name, city or country – it didn’t take Wanda long to put two and two together. He also knows that same complex because he made photographic productions in a room of the same hotel.

In short, at that point she was convinced that she had proof that her husband would have met China right there. The next post of the actress, always dated September 26 but geolocated – we don’t know how truthfully – in Madrid, in which smiling she announced “have a nice Sunday“, further infuriated Nara, who with a broken heart decided to leave Icardi in the lurch again, this time definitively in her intentions. Except then in the past few hours to welcome her husband back under the same roof … until the next episode of the drama of feelings ( and money, there are many at stake in a possible divorce).