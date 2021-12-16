Mali, so Washington presses on Wagner (Thursday 16 December 2021)

"We are alarmed by a potential deployment of the Group's forces Wagner, supported by Russia, in Mali"The State Department writes in a statement:" We are aware of a deal, which costs $ 10 million a month, diverts money that could be used to support the armed forces of the Mali and public services to pay for the deployment of the Group's forces Wagner by Yevgeniy Prigozhin in Mali". The US remains concerned about Wagner Group deployment in Mali at a cost of $ 10 million per month — funds that should instead directly benefit the Malian people and Malian Armed Forces. The Wagner Group makes countries poorer, weaker, and less secure.





