So we can activate the iOS 15 notification summaries to increase our efficiency and reduce distractions

For notifications to be useful to us, it is important that we receive them at the right times. This is something that, due to the very nature of notifications, is not really possible, but what is possible is to configure our iPhone or iPad so that summarize certain notifications at certain times. This is precisely what allows us to do the notification summaries function that arrived in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Notifications that are adapted to our schedules

The idea of ​​notification summaries is quite simple. As the different notifications arrive, the system will take care of seeing which app or service they come from and, depending on our configuration, will draw our attention or save the notification for later.

The net result of this is that notifications that we deem less important or of a non-urgent nature can be brought together in one summary containing them all and it only catches our attention at certain times of the day. Thus, if, for example, we have a little free time after lunch, we can program the summary of notifications for that time, with the peace of mind that, throughout the morning, we will only receive the most relevant notifications.

Configuring these notification summaries is very simple and we can do it on our iPhone or iPad. However, let us bear in mind that each device handles notifications individually, so if we want to have the same summary on all our devices, we will have to configure them manually. That said, the steps to follow are as follows:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. We came in Notifications. we touch on Scheduled Summary. We activate Scheduled Summary.





Arrived here we will see that in the lower section appears Program where, through add abstract, we can define how many we want to receive. Then, and individually, we can go defining the hours in which these summaries will be displayed.

Once this is done, we must turn our attention to the section Apps in the summarywell this is where we will decide which apps notifications should be held until the next scheduled roundup. To carry out our selection we simply have to activate or deactivate the small slider to the right of each app.

Let’s also note that we can sort this list both alphabetically and by the average number of daily notifications it sends us. A very useful option to see, quickly, where we will benefit most of these scheduled summaries.

And nothing more. From here we will see that the notifications of the apps that we have chosen will not emit any sound, but will be gathered in the summary. A summary to we can come at any timewhether or not the time of it, from the notification center.

With the amount of notifications we receive every day, functions like these, in conjunction with the concentration modes, allow us to optimize our time and our attention much better. It’s not about missing what a certain app is telling us, it’s about your notification does not interrupt our workflow and that we can review it at a time that is convenient for us. Just what the notification summaries offer us.

Image | jamie street