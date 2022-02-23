So we can create a Hide my email address on our iPhone, iPad or Mac

With the amount of emails that we already receive in our day to day it is important to consider who we give our address to. With this simple idea in mind Apple offers us Hide my emailsome addresses in which we can receive all the messages we want without having to give our real address.

An address to keep us free from spam

Thanks to the fact that we register, subscribe or communicate through an address that is nothing more than an alias, at any time we can disable this to stop receiving communications. Thus, if it happens that we are receiving spam at that address, we simply deactivate that specific email from Hide my email to definitively solve the situation.

Creating a Hide My Email address is super easy. We have already seen how to do it directly in the Mail app of our iPhone, iPad or Mac. Let’s see, then, how to create one directlywithout having to resort to Mail messages. The steps to follow on our iPhone or iPad are as follows:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. At the top we play on our behalf. we touch on iCloud. We came in hide my email. we touch Create a new address. We write a label, to identify it. We press Following. we touch To accept.





That easy. On the Mac the process is quite similar, with the exception that we will carry it out from System Preferences. The exact steps to follow are these:

In the Apple () menu we choose System preferences. We came in Apple ID. we touch on Options just to the right of hide my email. Click on the “+” below the list in the left half of the window. We write a label, to identify it. We press Continue. we touch To accept.

In both cases the result will be exactly the same. Let’s also keep in mind that hide my email addresses are linked to our Apple ID, which means that we can create one of them from any of our devices and receive the messages in all of them.

Since we are talking about the subject, it is a good moment to mention that, although the system gives the impression of working only for incoming emails, since it is in fact its main function, also works for outgoing. Thus, if at any time we need to reply to an email that we have received from someone through a Hide my email address, all we have to do is go to the Mail app on our iPhone, iPad or Mac and press the reply button.

The system is capable of detecting the situation and, with this, it is our own iCloud that receives the mail that we have sent and sends it to the final recipient from our Hide my mail address. Thus, if at any time we need to establish communication, we will always do so keeping our real email address safe of any spam.

Image | Brett Jordan