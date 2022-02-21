So we can hide or show the App Library in the Dock of our iPad

Thanks to the app library we can gather all our applications in one place. A most interesting resource that we can access from the dock of our iPad. A quick access that we can activate or deactivate according to our preferences.

An access that we can activate or deactivate very easily

In terms of personalization, each of us has our own tastes and preferences. While some of us will appreciate being able to access all our apps from a single button in the Dock others may want to keep the dock as empty as possible and will prefer to access it by scrolling to the right.

Fortunately, Apple allows us to customize this shortcut for show or hide it very easily. The steps to follow are those:

We open the app Settings on our iPad. We came in Home screen and Dock. We activate or deactivate Show App Library in Dock.

That easy. Let’s note, since we are talking about the subject, that here we can also activate or deactivate recent and suggested apps from the dock, the section that is shown just on the far right. In addition, also interesting, we can show the notification balloons in library appsideal so that we do not overlook anything.

Thanks to this customization we can access our library of apps in the way that is most comfortable for us. Thus, if we prefer to do it by sliding through the home screen, we can keep the dock smaller. As we said, matter of taste.

Image |绵 绵