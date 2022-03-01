So we can see the air quality around us on our iPhone or Apple Watch

The quality of the air we breathe is, without a doubt, something that we have to keep in mind to guarantee good health. And keeping it in mind happens to know what is the quality of the air around ussomething that we can consult from our iPhone or Apple Watch.

An index of the most important and a lot of complementary information on our iPhone

The weather app of our iPhone collects the Air Quality Index ready for us to consult it. Doing it is very simple, the steps are as follows:

We open the app Time on our iPhone. We enter the location that interests us or touch My location. We scroll down until we find the card Air quality.

Here we will see the information in several different ways. Depending on our location, we may see a numerical value of said quality. In addition, we will always see the title of it, in this capture “Reasonably good”. Furthermore, we are shown a comparison with previous measurementsfor example “The air quality is worse than yesterday at this time”, to give us an easier context to follow.

Together with these classifications we see the distributed index within a graph, so that a single glance allows us to know how the situation is. Let’s keep in mind that the further to the right the indicator is, the worse It will be the quality of the air.





Finally, also very important, we can touch on see moreto see what is the main pollutant. Here, in addition to the information that we have just mentioned, we can see the presence of what material is lowering the quality of the air. In this case it is the “nitrogen oxides”.

In certain seasons and locations, one of the main factors responsible for the drop in air quality is pollen, which is responsible for so many allergies. Therefore, being able to consult, always in see moreif the presence of pollen is highis, for many, the most interesting.

Less information, but very close at hand on the Apple Watch

This information, most of it, we can also see on our Apple Watch. On our watch we have two options when accessing the air quality index. The first is to use a complication, the other is to enter the Weather app.

In the first case, all we have to do is set the Time complication to our sphere by choosing “Air quality”. Let’s remember, very briefly, that to configure any sphere we will keep pressed on it, we will touch Edit and, in the section complicationswhich we can access by sliding horizontally, we will choose the one we want to replace with the air quality one.

In the second case, it is enough that Let’s open the Weather app on our Apple Watch. Just below the forecast, which is shown in a circular way, we will see the air quality index. Here we will simply be informed of the metric, along with its assigned color, without further details.

As we have already started by saying, the quality of the air we breathe has a direct and relevant impact on our health. Thus, being able to act accordingly depending on the value of this metric is most interesting. And our iPhone or Apple Watch they give us the tools to do it.

