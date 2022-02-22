so we can send them to anyone automatically

Yes, we can program the sending of WhatsApp messages on our iPhone. Not with the WhatsApp app itself, but with the Shortcuts app. A very interesting mechanism that will allow us to send any message to anyone at any time without having to be present.

Scheduled messages thanks to Shortcuts

The programming of sending messages is something that the WhatsApp app does not offer natively. It is true that there are some services on Android that offer a similar result, but, it must be said, many of them function dubiously. On iOS, on the other hand, we have an almost official solution: the Shortcuts app.

The Shortcuts app allows us to send a WhatsApp message as part of executing a shortcut. At the same time, the Shortcuts app allows us to automate and schedule the execution of shortcuts, with interesting applications, depending, among others, on the time of day. Combining both we have an effective and almost official solution to schedule the sending of a WhatsApp message. How will we do it? A) Yes:

We open the app shortcuts on our iPhone. We enter the tab Automation. we touch on Create personal automation or on the “+” and then we choose *Create personal automation. we choose time of day. Under time of day We enter the time at which we want to send the message. Under Repeat we choose Every month and we select from the calendar the day we want to send the message. we touch Following. In the search engine at the bottom we write “Text” and choose the result Text. We write or paste the message we want to send in the text box. Again in the search engine at the bottom we look for “WhatsApp”. We select Send Message. On Recipients we choose the name of the contact, as we have it saved in Contacts. We press Following. We uncheck request confirmation (and even notifications). Click on not request. We press okay.





Ready. The steps, explained in a text, may seem somewhat long, but the truth is that they are very intuitive. In addition, once the automation is created we can recycle it and reuse it to send other messages. It is important, however, that once we have sent the message we enter the automation and uncheck Activate this automationto avoid repeating the following month.

Note that, when entering the automation options, it will be very easy for us to change the time, the message and the recipient, simply by entering the different sections. At the end of the edition press okay and we leave the automation ready for a second use.

It is true that other apps and messaging services offer the possibility of scheduling messages to be sent later. Facebook, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too keen on bringing this feature to WhatsApp. While we wait, fortunately, we have all the resources to automate shipping of a WhatsApp message in a fairly simple way.

One way, it should be noted, that does not make use of somewhat doubtful services, strange accounts or modifications in the application. A way that simply uses the same WhatsApp app, which offers actions for the Shortcuts app, and the ability to schedule the execution of actions, which is typical of iOS. Thus, in the most official way possible, we will send a message at any time without having to be present.