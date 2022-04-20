So we can turn off the camera of our Mac in video conferences, although our boss may not like it very much

now that every time more meetings are held virtually we end up spending hours in front of our Mac’s camera. Knowing that video calls are very tiring, we can decide to turn off our Mac’s camera during video conferences, although perhaps we should think twice.

How to turn off the camera of our Mac: two options

Turning off our Mac’s camera within the video conferencing app or service itself is very simple: all we have to do is touch the button in the form of a video camera. But what we are going to talk about here is prevent these apps or services from even considering accessing to our camera.

We have two resources to prevent this access. Whether we use one or the other depends on which tool we use in the company to hold virtual meetings. If we talk about an applicationsuch as Slack, Zoom or Skype, what we must do is access the privacy settings of the Mac, we will do it like this:

In the Apple () menu we choose System preferences. We came in security and privacy. We touch the tab Privacy. We select Camera in the left sidebar. We removed the permission to the app we use for video calls.





Yes to hold meetings we use a web service, then the access permission to the camera must be removed from Safari. To do this we will follow these steps:

We open the app Safari on our Mac. On the menu Safari we choose preferences. We enter the tab Websites. In the sidebar we select Camera. Next to the name of the sites that interest us, we touch To ask either Let and we change it to Deny.





With this we will ensure that no app or web service can access our camera. We are not talking about manually deactivating it, we are talking about not even being able to ask for permission. Let us remember, while we are on the subject, that always, always, whenever the camera is in use we will see the little LED turn on green next to it, as it is physically part of the camera’s power supply circuit. This means that if we do not see the LED the camera is not in use.

Is it a good idea to turn off the camera during meetings?





Having seen what we can do so that we are not seen during the meetings, let’s talk about whether we should do it. As our Xataka colleagues tell us, turning off the camera during work video calls is a bad idea. Or at least this is what our boss might think.

There are studies that indicate that this action harms the employee in the long run, since many managers consider that those who do not show their faces are less committed to the company. According to the figures, 92% of the executives surveyed consider that regularly turning off the camera is a sign that the employee does not have a long-term future in the company.

Meanwhile, 43% think that if we do not connect the camera during meetings it is because we surf the internet or we are in social networks. 40% think we are texting or chatting. Percentages that add to the fact that 96% of the executives surveyed think that remote workers are at a disadvantage compared to those who work in the office.

As we can see, turning off the camera of our Mac during meetings is really easy. Although the effect of doing so, in general, is perhaps unattractive. While hopefully no boss will get in the way of one or two audio-only meetings, habit can be counterproductive. The decision, in any case, is entirely ours.