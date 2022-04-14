“So we convinced the government on the tax side. Even the premier agrees on the changes”

Paolo Barelli passes from one meeting to another, between Palazzo Chigi, the Chamber and the Ministry of Economy, because after having participated in the meeting with Mario Draghi, he now has to work on changes to the text, according to the requests of the center-right. The president of the Forza Italia deputies is on the front line, because the delegated tax law is being discussed in Montecitorio.

Salvini and Tajani speak of the prime minister’s “wide availability”: Did Draghi recognize that some corrections to the text were necessary?

“It was a clarifying meeting and demonstrates that in the reform as it is written there are shadow cones, ambiguities that must be eliminated. We will do it in these days to find a solution on the divergent points, together with the technicians of Palazzo Chigi and Mef, as the premier told us. And immediately after Easter it is desirable to find an agreement ».

What did you tell Draghi about his executive estate?

“The representatives of the center-right government explained that there is no exploitation of this reform, nor the intention to put obstacles in the way of the executive, simply in our identity there has always been the defense of the value-home and the no to tax increases. Draghi seemed to us to have understood our reasons ».

Specifically, what are the objections?

«We have emphasized that in article 2 of the fiscal delegation there remains the possibility of an increase in taxes due to the modification of the tax brackets to the disadvantage of those currently regulated by a flat rate tax, such as for rents and for the purchase of government bonds. Draghi admitted that the rule needs to be written better. Second point, article 6 on the land registry. The center-right is in favor of the fight against the undeclared and indeed would like to encourage it, but the transition to the system that sets cadastral values ​​no longer on the basis of rooms but of square meters, for us involves an increase in taxes. On this point too, the premier agreed that this must not happen and has mandated the technicians to evaluate a possible variation of the text to avoid this possibility ».

When will the operation be completed?

«We worked on it after the meeting, we will continue tomorrow (today, ed) and until Easter. Immediately after, Tuesday or Wednesday, we will meet again with the new text on the table to avoid the concerns that have proved to be well founded ».

Who are you confronted with today?

«What started is a preliminary work, started at the Mef with the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, not coincidentally from the League. On the recommendation of Draghi, we are confronted with the presidency of the Council and with the ministry to lay bare any problems ».

But the Democratic Party and beyond, claim that you have made a useless catwalk in favor of cameras.

«Anyone who says that we have raised problems in an instrumental way does so in bad faith. In informal talks, representatives of other non-center-right majority parties acknowledged that there were issues to be resolved in the text. It is certainly not we who want to put the government in crisis, perhaps those who raise questions about sending arms to Ukraine are cheering and also on this occasion they attack us, to divide the majority ».