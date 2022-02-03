so we die at the gates of Europe







They found them in the Turkish village of Pasakoy. Twelve bodies without shoes and clothes, lying on the ground less than ten kilometers from the Greek border, for seven years the main gate of “Fortress Europe”. There, day after day, men, women, children fleeing from the Middle East or Asia in flames parade, hidden in the bush. Objective: to cross the Evros river, poised between Turkey and Greece, and cross the threshold of the Old Continent. Most of the time it fails.

Like the twelve of Pasakoy, in the district of Ipsala, in Edirne. According to the Turkish authorities, the victims were part of a larger group of twenty-two people. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu denounced on social media that the refugees would be able to reach Greece but would be blocked and thrown back by the border guards. Not before, however, being deprived of the few possessions, including essential clothing to protect themselves from the cold which, therefore, has crushed them. When the Ankara police found them, eleven were already frozen dead. The twelfth passed away shortly after in the hospital. “Once again, Europe has shown itself to be without solutions, weak and insensitive”, thundered Soylu who did not specify the nationality, gender or age of the refugees.

From the photos, spread by the minister himself on Twitter, one looks like a little boy. He was immediately echoed by the head of communication of the Turkish government, Fahrettin Altun, who defined the European Union as an “accomplice” to Athens. Brussels “does not know what it means to welcome those seeking to save their lives,” said President Recep Tayyp Erdogan. Greece, for its part, has not responded to the accusations, which are not new. For some time, Ankara, which has asked the EU for more funds for refugees, has argued that Athens is carrying out systematic push-backs. An illegal practice because it prevents them from applying for asylum, as guaranteed by international law. Affirmations confirmed by various activists and associations.

Just three weeks ago, the Aegean monitor reporter revealed the expulsion of more than 26,000 refugees in two years from the Greek coast guard along the Aegean route. Furthermore, recently the story of the Frontex interpreter mistaken for a migrant and driven back to Turkey. The latter, since the war in Syria, has found itself at the center of the exodus: in its territory there are about 3.7 million refugees. The tug-of-war with Greece began two years ago when Erdogan pushed the latter to cross over.

The images of refugees in the grip of the police of the two states who repackaged them as goods have been around the world. Then silence again. Yet, trapped between conflicts between states and European indecision, migrants are dying. Of disease and hunger. Drowned or frozen. Bodies generally without a name, sometimes even without clothes, abandoned along the fault lines of geopolitics.