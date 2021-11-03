“So we don’t deserve the next shift”

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach, spoke to Amazon microphones after the draw against Porto.

Milan: Pioli disappointed, bad news in view of the derby

Stefano Pioli spoke to Amazon microphones about the match, and in particular about the signals ahead of the derby.

“The signs are positive, of course we are disappointed because we wanted the first win. The match against Inter will certainly be very complicated, but games like this give you a big boost. It will be a high-level game and we have the opportunity to play it. Now I’m going to see the Inter match ”.

Milan-Porto: Pegs on the match

Milan coach Stefano Pioli spoke after the match after the draw against Porto. The coach also had his say on the passage of the round, and in particular on the demerit of their team. This is the announcement:

“Do we deserve the changeover? So no, to deserve it you have to win games. Porto are undoubtedly a strong team, they also eliminated Juventus from the Champions League last year. In various situations we have not been as continuous as we should have been for 95 minutes “

AC Milan v Porto: official line-ups and live highlights

Latest Milan: Pioli scolds Leao

In the end Stefano Pioli also spoke about Rafael Leao’s performance, Portuguese striker who was unable to express himself tonight as he did in other matches. The Portuguese has in fact been one of the best in the season so far, but he went into difficulty against Porto, often missing balls. Pioli in fact wanted to “scold him” in the post-match.

“He has to alternate with Theo, sometimes occupying the width and other times the center. Too many balls, however, were not accurate. The boy is certainly growing well, but he still makes a few mistakes in terms of choices. I was forced to pull his neck, Rebic’s injury didn’t help, I couldn’t get him to breathe “

