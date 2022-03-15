So we know that sanctions really hit Russia

Protest against war in Ukraine during Russian TV news 0:50

(CNN) — When the communists and Vladimir Lenin took control of Russia in 1917, they repudiated the old tsarist debts and the country defaulted on its external obligations. It was the largest sovereign default in history.

Now, with much of the world economy repudiating Russia over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the country is once again on the brink of defaulting on its foreign obligations.

The West has made it clear that it will do nothing that could be construed as facing fire from Russia –– which also possesses nuclear weapons––, but the economic blockade and imposed sanctions, on an unprecedented scale, are clearly having an effect.

Russia needs help over sanctions

Russia has sought economic and military help from China, which has been remarkably aloof during the Ukraine invasion, according to CNN conversations with two US officials. Given that, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that Beijing providing support to Moscow is a “concern.”

It is unclear whether China intends to hand over such assistance to Russia. The two countries denied that Moscow made the request. Sullivan flew to Rome on Monday to meet with Chinese officials and discourage aid to Russia.

Take, we give you rubles

Russia has threatened to pay in heavily devalued rubles to foreign creditors from “hostile countries,” according to a report by CNN’s Charles Riley.

Whether Russia defaults or settles in rubles more than $117 million in interest payments on dollar-denominated government bonds due Wednesday will mean Moscow has defaulted on its debt.

Russia does have money to pay, but half of its foreign exchange reserves are frozen by Western sanctions.

The default by itself could be barely a footnote, according to Riley, as Russia has relatively small amounts of foreign debt. But it could cause big problems for any US company that is exposed to losses. And it would surely further isolate Moscow from Western companies.

The possibility of seizing what remains

Meanwhile, Russia has threatened the growing list of companies leaving the country with the possibility of confiscating their assets.

Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest businessman and chairman of metals giant Norilsk Nickel, implored Moscow not to seize the assets of Western companies. “First of all, that would take us back a hundred years, to 1917,” he warned in a message from the Norilsk Nickel’s Telegram account on Thursday. “And the consequences of such a step — global investor distrust of Russia — we would experience for many decades to come,” he added. Even though Potanin’s company has depreciated considerably, he is still worth around $22.5 billion.

The only way this will ever really end

Ultimately, the question will be whether the Russians are willing to accept their new status as global outcasts, along with giving up the Western comforts to which some have grown accustomed.

Putin is obviously willing to accept both.

“Nothing will stop Vladimir Putin,” said Vladimir Kara-Murza, a dissident Russian politician who has survived two poisoning attempts. The opponent spoke with CNN on Monday from the city of Washington and said that Putin has already erased 30 years of political achievements since the end of the Cold War.

“The only strategic end to this is that Vladimir Putin is no longer in power in Russia. That is the only strategic solution… Needless to say, only the Russians can do that. Only the Russians can impact political change.” of our own country,” he insisted.

Kara-Murza argued that the US and other countries should redouble efforts to be creative with technology and get information to the Russians in the same way they did with radio networks during the Cold War.

What do the Russians think? we don’t know at all

What effect the sanctions are having on ordinary Russian citizens — and whether their mindsets are changing — seems inscrutable at the moment. The new draconian laws essentially ended the independent press in Russia. To which is added that Western news organizations have withdrawn correspondents who were in the country.

Valerie Hopkins, newspaper correspondent New York Times in Moscow who left the country, told CNN on Monday how difficult it is to gauge public opinion. Although he also mentioned that he highlights the fact that people are willing to risk arrest in order to protest.

A woman broke into a Russian state news broadcast on Monday with a “no war” sign, in turn disrupting the diet of propaganda provided by state media to most of its citizens.

“I’ve been reporting on the Russians who don’t believe their own Ukrainian families that there is a war,” Hopkins said. “But, as this has happened, I think people are possibly finding more information. The problem is that it’s illegal to even do a poll or ask the question ‘do you support the war?'” he added.

The West is running out of sanctions against Russia

Now it looks like this will turn into a test of wills. The West is running out of sanctions, because its response to Russia was so swift and harsh.

“The United States has done virtually everything it can to sanction every part of Russia’s economy. Which will have a devastating effect as time goes on,” said Angela Stent, a former national intelligence official on Russia at the National Intelligence Council, who spoke with CNN on Monday.

“The Europeans would have to give up buying Russian hydrocarbons. And they’re not ready to do it yet,” he explained. “They can only do that if they’re sure they have other oil and gas supplies. There’s not much left to sanction.”

Oil prices fall

In the US, there are new indicators that point to a national recession as a direct effect of the expected increase in prices of raw materials due to the Russian invasion. Although, the price of oil briefly dipped below $100 a barrel on Monday, implying that most of the cost increase attributed to the war in Ukraine has now been wiped out and should be reflected in oil prices. gasoline, according to CNN’s Matt Egan.

What exactly can sanctions achieve?

The sanctions imposed on Russia are unique in that they target a country heavily involved in the global economy.

But there is some fear that sanctions often do not ultimately lead to capitulation. And these harsh sanctions aren’t tied to a specific target, according to Nicholas Mulder, a Cornell University professor launching his new book The Economic Weapon: The Rise of Sanctions as a Tool of Modern War.

In a question and answer session with AtlanticMulder argued that sanctions need a more specific purpose.

“If there is a perception in the world, or on the part of Russia, that these are going to be permanent and they are going to be there no matter what Russia does, then they are just going to be a weapon to destroy Russian society and economy. I don’t think so.” that that leads to the kind of long-term international situation that we want to achieve.

Comprehensive sanctions that harm both people and governments are “morally risky,” he warned.

“If we embark on policies based on the idea that bad governments and their people are one thing, then we have entered a way of thinking that is dangerously close to how ultra-nationalists and fascists see the world,” Mulder added.

War against the economy of Russia by sanctions

The fact that sanctions are now the key tool of warfare in the globalized society is not in dispute.

Retired US General David Petraeus said Monday on CNN’s “New Day” that there will come a time when the Russians will tire.

“At some point, again, people will realize that the stock market will never open again. We will no longer get much for our ruble. Various products that they used to take for granted are simply not going to be on store shelves. Once again, this is beginning to happen. And it will intensify in the coming weeks,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine worsens

As those economic frustrations mount for the Russians, the military horrors of Russia’s invasion continue to unfold from Ukraine: