so we risk going haywire – Time





Cara really costs us the war – cold for now – between Russia and Ukraine with NATO in the middle. Not only for that gas and electricity bill that has continued to rise relentlessly since last autumn and which is being chased by the government of Mario Draghi, putting a piece of it in the best possible way. The problem is that 4.8% to which, according to Istat, Italian inflation rose, which was already heavy at the end of the year, since it closed with 3.9%. Because inflation calls inflation and more directly to the pockets of the Italians other increases, which risk making everyone really dance in the year in which the much celebrated restart of the country was expected.





In fact, so far the executive has pursued the increase in bills by putting important resources so as not to make it weigh immediately in the pockets of Italians, at least of those in more difficult conditions. But those interventions do not affect the origin of the problem, which is the increase in the price of raw materials (only that of natural gas has grown seven times compared to the beginning of the pandemic) which inevitably affects the basket of the cost of living. And if inflation, especially not as good as this one, eventually rises, it affects the pockets of Italians in many other ways. I say not good because it is not the recovery that makes it rise due to the growth in consumption, as happens for example today in the United States: it is usually suffered, and ends up by counting more the propensity to consume, also damaging those savings in which the Italians.

Since the beginning of autumn we have been hearing from government experts that those prices skyrocket peer geopolitical tensions, only temporary, but when everyone returns to reason they will drop. It may be, but the tensions persist and it is even worse this way, so much so that every month the cost of living increases and there is a risk that it will continue to do so in the short and perhaps even in the medium term. Then there is not only geopolitics at stake: energy is increasing because the renewable sources on which many Western economies have focused have suddenly turned out to be scarcer than we imagined. If there is no wind in the areas of the world where wind power is harvested – as has happened unexpectedly in the last year – resources become scarcer than traditional ones. And you get into trouble as it is happening now.

The duration of these increases is decisive for avoiding others. Because if inflation stabilizes well above 4 percent, in addition to clearly eroding the value of Italian savings, it will cause other increases linked to the cost of living index. Like that of rents, linked by contract to the Istat index. And naturally, both workers’ salaries and pensions paid only partially affected by automatic equalization mechanisms would lose purchasing power. So the country, instead of growing, would impoverish, leaving private bargaining the only possibility of recovering at least a pinch of the lost purchasing power. Since what happens here is not so different from the rise in the cost of living in the main European countries (it is more so only for Italy’s energy dependence), it is evident that a rate problem arises for that the ECB whose governor , Cristine Lagarde, seemed to fear most of all stable inflation growth. Should interest rates rise for this reason (hypothesis still excluded at the moment but inevitable in the months), it would also be serious trouble for Italian public finance.

With these moonshines it was really wise to leave the Italian who most knows these problems at Palazzo Chigi: Mario Draghi. However, it is a delicate moment for the government’s choices, and there really isn’t too much time to waste in small political discussions. Inflation and its causes are the emergency of the moment (there is no Pnrr that can help in this) and must be faced with the attitude that a government with such a large majority must have. Putting aside ambitions, jealousies and political controversies among the various leaders.