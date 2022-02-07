so we will close Facebook and Instagram in Europe – Il Tempo





Goodbye to Facebook and Instagram in Europe. The threat is not just a pour parler within the technological environment, but what Meta, the company at the head of the various social networks, writes verbatim in the annual report delivered to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mark Zuckerberg’s company was forced to use drastic tones in the document since at the moment it is not possible to find a meeting point with the European Union on the issue of personal data. Meta wants to be granted the option to transfer, store and use the data of its European users on American servers: without the green light there is a risk of the definitive shutdown of the two virtual meeting places.





“There is no desire or plan to withdraw from Europe. But if a new transatlantic framework for data transfer to US servers is not adopted, we will likely not be able to offer some of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe, which would materially and negatively affect our business. , on our financial condition and on the results of our operations ”the words reported in the report. A threat or is there a risk that from words to deeds?



