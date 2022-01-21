So we will treat the virus like a flu

From March in the UK, self-isolation for Covid positives could be suspended. According to the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, “we are leading Europe in the transition from pandemic to endemic and we are showing the world how we can live with Covid”.

After the announcement of the farewell to the restrictions of the so-called Plan B, including the use of masks, smart working and vaccination pass, starting next January 26, in United Kingdom the rules on may soon change as well forty And isolation of the positives at Covid. The turning point may already come in spring with the removal of the obligation of self-isolation for all those who are infected, if the change of strategy decided in the past few hours by the government led by Boris Johnson should go hand in hand with the trend of contagions downhill of the last days.

It is, in fact, yet another step towards the official transition from pandemic to endemic, especially in a phase like that of Omicron variant and its very high transmissibility. Also because, as the English Minister of Health pointed out Sajid Javid “Covid could stay with us forever, we should probably repeat a vaccine a year. We must learn to live with it, just like it happens with the flu“, so it is better to organize yourself without wasting too much time.

“Unfortunately, people also die from the flu. Sadly, about 20,000 lives can be lost in a bad flu year, but noWe do not close the whole country and we don’t put in place many restrictions to deal with it, “he stressed in an interview with Sky News. The new provisions could come into effect as early as March. “We have to continue with our lives with sensible measures, appropriate and proportionate “, he added, underlining that” I think we are leading Europe in the transition from pandemic to endemic and we are showing the world how to live with Covid“.

Javid’s statements come on the day when the news of the Coronavirus positivity of Boris Johnson’s daughter circulates in the English media. A deep gorge mentioned by Daily Mail spoke of a “bad” infection from Covid recently diagnosed to the little girl Romy, last born in the home of the prime minister, who is just six weeks old, adding that the worst now seems to be over. According to the source, the prime minister’s newborn baby (who in total has 7 recognized children, with three women) is now “recovering”.