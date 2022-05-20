So were Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman before entering the Marvel Universe

Natalie Portman will make a big leap in her career in Hollywood, replacing Thor in the latest installment Thor: Love and Thunder. But long before belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress shared roles with another heroine of ‘The Avengers’, we are talking about Scarlett Johansson.

Both were protagonists of the film ‘The other Boleyn girl’, a film based on the successful BBC series and set in 16th century England. The facts narrate the sentimental life of the sisters María and Ana Bolena (Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman) and trying to win the love of King Henry VIII.

This is what Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman looked like years ago

In this production, both actresses from Hollywood They had the opportunity to demonstrate their acting skills, since the film was a drama in which they had to focus on their expressions and convince the viewers in the dialogues.

In the film, Scarlett Johansson played Maria Bolesa, one who was a lover of King Henry VIII and was later betrayed by her own sister Anne Boleyn, the latter ended up being executed for adultery (the role was played by Natalie Portman).

Now, both will return to the forefront of Hollywood by venturing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Portman will be the new Goddess of Thunder, while Scarlett Johansson remains as Black Widow.

How was Portman’s training to play Mighty Thor?

To play Mighty Thor, Natalie Portman has revealed part of his training. “It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before filming and then obviously throughout the filming.”told the Hollywood star in an interview for Vanity Fair.

“We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I’ve never done before. Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength.”Portman added.