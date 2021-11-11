“So you become a successful lawyer” – Corriere.it

«What would I recommend to a young person who wants to become a lawyer to be successful? Take care of the cases you like, do the things that give you satisfaction. The nice thing about the law is that it offers the possibility to do stimulating things that help people and society. Most people don’t like their jobs, so choose something that makes you happy and don’t be put off by those who try to dissuade you. I would never have taken on many of the cases I have dealt with if I had listened to others. So I say: don’t let people demoralize you. And don’t be discouraged when others criticize you, but do what you think is right, ”says David Boies, 80 (who doesn’t look at all), 6 children, star lawyer, who has become one of the most popular (and paid) lawyers in America and now ready to debut in Milan. where he will open the European legal hub of his American law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner.

"Why Milan? Italy not only has one of the most important legal markets in the world outside the United States, after the United Kingdom, thanks to the size of its economy, but respects the rule of law, the rule of law. It is also a gateway for our companies that focus on Europe and, vice versa, for Italian and European companies to the USA. Finally, in addition to litigation, we want to expand our arbitration capacity, given that my partner Jonathan Schiller has been a member of the Milan Arbitration Chamber for 20 years ", explains David Boies.



The famous legal cases Boies’s fame is linked to some procedures that have made him famous even among the general public. His face became famous for leading the US government’s antitrust case against Microsoft, which set the standard. For allowing the first gay marriage in America, calling the Supreme Court to abolish “Proposition 8” in California. For defending Al Gore against George Bush by asking for the (denied) recount of the votes in Florida on the occasion of the presidential vote in 2000. Or, again, for having access to a beacon on the sex trafficking of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, before he dealt with it the power of attorney.

The misstep of Theranos More recently, Bois has also been fiercely criticized for representing Theranos and advising on the board of the Silicon Valley startup that went on trial for fraud. One of the few cases in a 55-year legal career from which, with hindsight and “knowing what I know now”, he would stay away.

Let’s face it: Italy has never been good at attracting foreign capital, but since 2015 the music has changed. The new course began with the repatriation of brains, then the tax advantages and the flat tax granted for 15 years to those who move to our country were not limited to researchers and teachers. If Brexit has contributed to swelling the flow of companies and individuals (many also from France and Austria) “the current government is doing a great job of opening the market to foreigners and facilitating domestic companies to go to the US”, says Bois , in the city to prepare for the great Italian debut in a building a few steps from the Duomo. “It is crucial for any legal office to have a base in Europe. We have an office in London, from which we operated, but after Brexit it became impossible, ”he says. For now, the English office will be maintained, “then we’ll see.”

“Pandemic effect: we file files and conduct hearings online” The pandemic slowed down the project. “I only managed to come to Milan for the first time last April,” he admits. This is the fourth trip since then. But «the coronavirus has also changed the way we practice the law. And some changes will remain. We have reopened our Manhattan office, but we will no longer be what we used to be. We learned how to use Zoom. We file files and do hearings online, without traveling. Now I am following a case with a very technological judge: the process has become faster. Even in these days, while traveling in Italy, I was able to attend an audience, before it was impossible ». The Boies firm, on a global level, represents institutions, wealthy assets and important companies such as Barclays, American Express, HSBC; but also investment funds, such as the sovereign wealth fund of Kuwait, and governments, both in litigation and in arbitration. The timing is perfect: the huge resources of the Recovery Fund represent “a great opportunity to assist companies committed to investing European funds”.

The preferred “cases” in 55 years of legal career «The most challenging legal case of my career? I can’t choose, it would be like saying who is the favorite of my 6 children, ”protests Boies. In the first place, however, it puts the case on the marriage between two persons of the ssex, against the so-called “Proposition 8”. 70% of Americans were against gay marriage then. California was in some ways the most liberal state, but it had just passed the law known as Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriages. They were all against us, from the Mormon Church to the Baptist to the conservative foundations, even the Association for Gay Marriages had come out against us, because it thought we were too ahead of its time to raise the issue of rights: it was believes that we would have lost the case, causing even more damage. Instead the Supreme Court, considered very conservative, accepted our point of view. Even today I am very satisfied, because with that sentence we changed people’s lives in a positive way more than with any other single case in which I have been involved. We have taken a step towards the principle of the Constitution which guarantees that all people must be treated equally ».

THEThe second “preferred” case is that of the US government vs. Microsoft. “We were facing the richest individual in the world, Bill Gates, and the largest and most respected company of the time. An interesting case because it concerned the dispute as to whether the anti-trust law could be applied to a technology company. Microsoft not only had the resources, but the majority of the business community by its side. It was a very challenging but successful case. And, once again, I think that with that case we have not only changed the computer industry, but also the technology, because the current cases against Google, Facebook and the like are built with the law passed thanks to us.

Another much-loved case by Boies is Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking lawsuit. Epstein was highly respected at the time, with rich and important friends around the world, such as Bill Clinton; the New York Times had written a great profile about him just before we took on the case. Epstein had enormous financial and political resources, but after our legal case, which attracted the attention of a reporter from the Miami Herald, the prosecutor has also opened a criminal investigation, ”says the lawyer.

