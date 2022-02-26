so you can activate it right away

Thanks to this trick you’ll be able to save images to the Gboard clipboard to later insert them into a message or an email.

One of the essential applications on your Android mobile is, without a doubt, a virtual keyboard, since, thanks to it, you can compose messages and emails quickly and easily. Among the keyboard apps for Android, one of the most popular is Gboard, Google’s keyboardpartly because it comes pre-installed on most Android phones, but also because it has a lot of really useful features.

One of the great advantages of Gboard is that this virtual keyboard hides a series of tricks that we have been telling you as we have been discovering them and this time we are here to talk about a new Google keyboard trick that will undoubtedly make your life easier. She keeps reading and discovers how to activate it right away.

Get the most out of the Gboard clipboard with this simple trick

This trick of the Google keyboard app will allow you save images to your clipboard to have them always at hand and thus be able to insert them into text messages or emails in a quick and easy way.

For activate this functionality of Gboard you just have to carry out the following steps:

Open Gboard by clicking on any open text field, such as the Google search bar

by clicking on any open text field, such as the Google search bar Click on the clipboard icon located at the top of the keyboard and activate it by clicking on the small switch that appears at the top right and then pressing the option activate clipboard

located at the top of the keyboard and activate it by clicking on the small switch that appears at the top right and then pressing the option Click on the back buttontap the gear icon, select the option Clipboard and check that the three switches that appear are activated

Once this function is activated, you will be able to start using it and so when you see an image in your web browser that you want share via text message or email you just have to perform the following actions:

Make a long press on the image you want to share and click on the option Copy image

Open the Gboard app in a text field that is open, such as in Gmail or WhatsApp

in a text field that is open, such as in Gmail or WhatsApp Click on the clipboard icon and click on the image you just copied

In the case of screenshots, the process is even easier, since Gboard automatically saves to your clipboard without you having to do anything.

