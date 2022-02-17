So you can activate the new MIUI sidebar on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO – Xiaomi News

With the arrival of MIUI 13 new features have landed on our Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO. Among these we findSidebar«, an important novelty that facilitates the access to those applications that we usually use more frequently, opening them directly in a floating window.

In a similar way to the MIUI floating ball, but with a more functional and practical design, the sidebar greatly enhances the multitasking experiencefacilitating the fact of opening a certain application in an overexposed way to another.

What’s more, MIUI 13’s new sidebar has a wide variety of settingsallowing us to establish when it will be shown, in what position or customize which apps to show by default in addition to those that we usually use more frequently.

So you can activate the new MIUI 13 sidebar on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO

If your device you already have MIUI 13 and want to activate the new sidebar with which to access the most used applications in floating window mode, you just have to follow these steps (We have done it with a Xiaomi Mi 11):

Go to Settings > Special features > Sidebar Once inside, we only have to select when it will be shown: always, while you play or while you play videos

Also, from the personalization settings we can establish in which games or video applications the new MIUI 13 sidebar will be displayedas well as in what position on the screen it will be displayed.