So you can add this loading animation to your Xiaomi – Xiaomi News

MIUI has pretty flashy default themes and animations. However, the community usually designs its own customization packages to give Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO terminals a distinctive touch. Hence, it is possible to even modify the charging animation of your Xiaomifor another more attractive.

Through the Themes application we can find a wide variety of options to customize our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO in a simple way. Among these stands out GREEN [Liquid]a really interesting theme thanks to its loading animation.

Add another loading animation with GREEN [Liquid]

The theme GREEN [Liquid] It has a wide variety of widgets, a pack of its own icons, and a style that is very different from that of MIUI. Nevertheless, its main attraction lies in its loading animationwhich simulates the fact of recharging the battery with a green liquid.

To make use of this loading animation you simply have to follow these steps:

Download and install GREEN [Liquid]. You can do it from this link or by searching directly «GREEN [Liquid]» in the Themes app. After that, if we only want to apply the loading animation, we must access the Themes app settings and then select GREEN [Liquid] in section lock style.

Remember that you can download GREEN [Liquid] by searching for it directly through the Themes app, or through this link. In case you can’t find the theme in the store, try changing the region of your mobile. To do this, go to Settings > Additional settings > Region. Then select the region “India”. This process is reversible and is not harmful to the terminal.