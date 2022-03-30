so you can become an unstoppable force of nature

There is a fundamental quest in Elden Ring and that is to get the best possible build. No matter what class we talk about, the idea is become unstoppable beings for any creature that appears to us in the Midlands. Even for those who decide to invade us.

We don’t know exactly what Tony Stark would do playing FromSoftware’s work, but he would surely see his mythical armor reflected in this set. Born from the mind of Adam Barker, there’s no stopping you from hurling lightning bolts and being encased in steel.

Pay attention, because the basic survival kit is next. You will need the perfume bottles with the formula that coats the character with the hard steel. In the miraculous medicine, it will be key that you get the Crimson Spiral Bubble Tear and the Cerulean Occult Tear. This combination causes CP consumption to nullify and damage taken to be converted to health.

To round off the play, you’ll need to get the Unbearable Frenzy enchantment, capable of mercilessly generating lightning bolts. The damage will be continuous, plus it will be very difficult to get close to you. The duration of the effects will be only 15 seconds, but if you time it right, you can destroy anyone who gets in front of you.

Sure more than one ends up hallucinating in PvP as you begin to deploy your entire arsenal. Meanwhile, you can choose to raise all your stats to be unstoppable at levels above 700.

More Elden Ring guides on VidaExtra