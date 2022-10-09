So you can buy on Amazon and get it to your family in Cuba

The situation in Cuba has not ceased to be tense and, on the contrary, it seems that the scarcity and the increase in prices are worsening; That is why today we want to tell you how you can buy on Amazon and get it to your family in Cuba.

In Amazon there is not everything, but almost everything. And in Cuba there is almost nothing, not even Amazon. But this does not mean that you cannot help your family and friends with shipments of food, medicines, toiletries, cell phones, computers, electronics, clothing and footwear, among others.

It is very easy to take advantage of the advantages that Amazon offers and help your loved ones by making shipments that arrive at the door of the house.

How to buy on Amazon for Cuba?

There is no direct way to do it. Cuba is one of those countries where the giant of online commerce is not available globally. However, it is possible to buy on Amazon from the division of this store that is present in your country and that the orders, instead of reaching you, go to the door of your family in Cuba.

Normally for this, the post office box service is used, which has been like a kind of box office where Amazon purchases are received, and then they are redirected to Cuba in the shortest possible time.

Although there are several companies dedicated to these purposes, two of them are the most reliable and safe if what you are looking for is that your family receives what you have bought for them in the shortest possible time.

How can I buy on Amazon to send to Cuba with Aeroenvío?

We have previously told you about this agency and online store, which also has a locker service so you can buy on Amazon and send it to Cuba.

As indicated on their website, they offer a home delivery service in different Cuban provinces, but there is also the option of delivery in authorized agencies in each of the closest territories with dispatch service. Here you have all the details.

How to buy on Amazon and send to Cuba with Panavana?

The other option that we have already recommended to you before is Panavana. That for us becomes the favorite, if we take into account the relationship between the cost of the service and its quality.

In Panavana they have a kind of mailbox or locker where customers can store their purchases for free, not only from Amazon, but also from eBay, Aliexpress, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart, Adidas, Best Buy, and many other stores.

This company also stands out for customer satisfaction. Here you can find all the details step by step to send to Cuba what your family needs on time.