So you can copy Claudia Schiffer’s Barbiecore look

More and more celebrities are surrendering to the Barbiecore trend. Zendaya, Dua Lipa or even Princess Leonor have dared in recent weeks with the fuchsia pink color that predominates in Barbie’s wardrobe and that will play a major role in the film directed by Greta Gerwig.

Starring Margot Robbie -Ryan Gosling will play Ken-, the filming has allowed us to see several of the outfits that the actress will wear in this long-awaited production, which has brought this vitamin tone back into fashion, which has gained a lot of presence in collections. of fashion firms and in the summer looks of celebrities.

Claudia Schiffer with her fuchsia pink styling Instagram @claudiaschiffer

Claudia Schiffer has been the latest celebrity to join this trend during her vacation on the island of Spetses (Greece). The German top has published a couple of images on Instagram where she appears with a beautiful Xírena design with which she demonstrates how flattering this color can be.

Fuchsia pink has become one of the star shades of this summer

The model has opted for a design with a honeycomb bodice, a square neckline and wide straps with a bow, and a long paneled skirt. She completes the look with flat strappy sandals in brown leather inlaid with colored stones, a raffia tote bag with her initials engraved and a fuchsia pink mobile phone case with matching straps.

Claudia Schiffer with her fuchsia pink styling Instagram @claudiaschiffer

A style with which Claudia, who can boast of being one of the few models to have her own Barbie doll, shows how to successfully combine this color that is already revolutionizing street style.

read also

Copying this look is very simple since there are many firms that have already opted to launch their dresses that follow this trend. Not only can you buy a very similar design at Shein, there are also various proposals designed to suit all tastes and styles, such as a dress with a bardot neckline, a jumpsuit, a lingerie design or ones with fashionable openings. These are some of the clothes to join the Barbiecore:

Honeycomb dress and panel design by Shein (22 euros).

Shein’s design Shein

Stradivarius midi-length corset dress with a sweetheart neckline and thin straps (25.99 euros).

Stradivarius design Stradivarius

Fuchsia pink jumpsuit with gathered neckline and opening detail by Mango (27.99 euros).

handle design Mango

Zara poplin dress with ‘cut out’ details (29.95 euros).

Zara design Zara

Dress with asymmetrical neckline, opening detail on the abdomen and fringed skirt by & Other Stories (69 euros).

Design by & Other Stories & Other Stories

Massimo Dutti satin-finish lingerie dress (89.95 euros).

Design by Massimo Dutti Massimo Dutti

Mini dress with bardot neckline and gathered detail from Reformation (145 euros).