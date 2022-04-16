so you can do it with a keyboard shortcut

We’ve already talked a few times about the hidden potential of Notes. What many people use as a place to add simple text can even come close to a word processor like Pages or Word thanks to its support for images, richly formatted text, task boxes, attachments, freehand drawings, and tables.

But in that last type of data there is an inconsistency: the Notes interface in iPadOS doesn’t allow you to add those tables. There is no button to do it as there is in macOS and iOS. So let’s see how to get around this pitfall comfortably.

A keyboard shortcut and two more ways to solve a lack for no apparent reason

There is a quite logical way but sloppy To solve this problem: you create a new note on the Mac or on the iPhone, add a table from there, the note is synced to the iPad thanks to iCloud, and open it from that iPad to be able to modify that table. But of course, maybe you don’t have iCloud activated, or you don’t have an internet connection at that moment to be able to synchronize data, or logically you want something as simple as adding a table to a note does not require the use of two devices.

The solution is in a keyboard shortcut: ALT + CMD + T. The good news is that if you press this combination of keys on the iPad you will add a table that you can modify without any problem:





The bad news is that you won’t be able to press that combination of keys unless you have a keyboard like the Magic Keyboard or any Bluetooth keyboard connected to the tablet. You can do that keyboard combination by taking advantage of Universal Control and using a Mac’s keyboard and mouse, but we’re back again to the requirement to have another Apple device handy.

One thing you can do if you use an iPad and tables in Notes frequently (and don’t have a keyboard attached) to fix the mess is keep a note with multiple tables in it depending on your needs. That way, when you need to create one on the fly, you just need to copy and paste the tables from that note to a new note without relying on keyboard shortcuts or timing:





They are not the best solutions, and in fact I wonder why Apple does not add a simple button to add those tables in iPadOS when in iOS it is perfectly visible just above the keyboard. Hopefully it will be something that gets resolved in iPadOS 16.