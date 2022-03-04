so you can donate money for Ukraine

The world is experiencing one of the greatest barbarities of humanity. Since 9 days Ukraine is being invaded by Russia. The bombings are constant and the number of victims does not stop. More and more Ukrainian citizens are deciding to leave everything to escape the horror and thus be able to safeguard their lives and those of their loved ones. As a show of support, numerous well-known faces have taken advantage of their social position to be able to contribute their grain of sand in this armed conflict. From Mila Kunis to the chef Jose Andres.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They have joined this cause and have shown their full support for the country led by Zelensky. The actress, of Ukrainian origin, together with the interpreter, have donated a total of 3 million euros. «I was born in Chernovtsy, Ukraine, in 1983, and I came to America in 1991”, he began by saying in a YouTube video. “I have always considered myself an American, and with pride. I love everything this country has done for me and my family. But Today I can say that I have never been so proud to be Ukrainian. Lhe events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for these kinds of unjust attacks on humanity.“, has added.

Afterwards, he explained that: “we are raising funds to provide the refugees with what they need so much, immediate humanitarian aid in the area”, explained Mila Kunis. “So Ashton and I we have decided to contribute three million dollars to Airbnb and Flexboard through GoFundMe, as an effort to raise $30 million in donations».

“Please go to our GoFundMe page, donate what you can. The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but be strong and brave doesn’t mean they don’t need help. We need to help them,” she concluded. In just a few hours, the collection has already received more than 73,000 dollars more. With the help of flex board, the actor couple has started a fundraiser for refugees from Ukraine. This entity will transport humanitarian aid to NGOs in the area and Airbnb, which will offer homes and pay the expenses to those who take in citizens who have had to leave the country. “Please go to our GoFundMe page, donate what you can. The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but be strong and brave doesn’t mean they don’t need help. We need to help them”, Mila has finished explaining.

Jose Andres

The chef Jose Andres He has been in Poland since the catastrophic conflict that has left millions of families homeless. Through social networks, she has shown the helplessness she feels when she sees what is happening in this part of the world. Thanks to your foundation World Central Kitchen (WCK) the renowned chef provides all the necessary help for the Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, he has joined Post to send 40 tons of humanitarian aid to those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Correos will debut its Airbus A330 Milana Bonita aircraft, to transport the material to the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport, in southeastern Poland.

The organization of winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord 2021 was founded in 2010 and is the first organization whose objective is to respond to emergencies, offering food during the crisis.

Violet Mangrinnan

The influencer Violeta Mangriñán has made it known through his Instagram profile that shows all his support for everything that is happening in Ukraine. In addition, she has wanted to help through social networks, facilitating a website where you can donate money for the country that is being devastated and devastated.

In the description of your Instagram profile @violeta_mangrinyan you can access a page where you can donate money.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie He has explained on his Instagram account how to help Ukrainian refugees. “Like many of you, I pray for the people of Ukraine. My focus along with my colleagues at @refugees is that everything is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of displaced people and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people beginning to flee their homes in search of safety. It is too early to know what will happen, but the importance of this moment, for the people of Ukraine and for the international rule of law, cannot be underestimated.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reinolds have also collaborated to help Ukraine in these difficult times it is going through. @vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000. @usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr provides help to save lives and also works with neighboring countries to ensure the protection of these families”, they have announced so that everyone who can collaborate.

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Belenciaga, transforms his Instagram in solidarity

The Spanish luxury firm Balenciaga, which has 12.8 million followers on its Instagram account, has launched an initiative that is committed to the Ukrainian people after more than a week at war with Russia.

«We defend peace and we will start donations to the World Food Program to support the first humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees. We will open our platforms in the coming days to inform and transmit information about the situation in Ukraine. Follow the link in bio to donate now », he explained on the platform. The website to help Ukraine is the following: https://www.wfp.org/

As soon as you enter the link there is a cover in which you can read: “Donate” -donate- and from that tab you can pay the amount that can be contributed.