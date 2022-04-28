So you can download Apple’s official iPhone repair manuals completely free

Share

With the repair manuals offered by Apple you can repair the iPhone yourself and this is how you can download them for free.

Apple already allows us to repair our iPhone ourselves by offering us original parts, tools and complete manuals so that we can disassemble the iPhone and replace the damaged parts in our own home. The program is already available in the United States and will soon reach more countries. Nevertheless, repair manuals are free and anyone can download themand we will tell you how to do it.

Apple’s new service could be considered as a victory for the “Right to Repair” movement, although thoroughly analyzing the wrecks, it may not be so profitable to fix your devices yourself. However, Apple manuals are free and anyone can download them to use to fix their iPhone with other parts they find on the market.

Download Apple Repair Manuals

Apple provides these repair manuals in PDF documents that you can view from a browser or save to your computer. If you’re using Safari, simply hover over the bottom half of the page to reveal the PDF controls just below, including a download button. You can save the document to consult it at any time.

In these manuals we find detailed photos with parts of the devices to be removed, as well as a series of numbered steps so you don’t get lost while fixing your iPhone. We also find tips during the process and even the steps to follow to calibrate that new part that we have put on.

To locate the manual that we want, you just have to enter the Apple manuals website and choose the device you want to download the manual for. At the moment there are only some iPhone models available and the manuals are in English

You can also simply download a specific manual directly using this list of PDF download links:

This is the toolkit that Apple will send you so you can repair your iPhone

These manuals can be very useful, for both professionals and individuals. They are similar to those found on the well-known iFixit repair website, but designed by Apple itself with more detailed tips and steps.

