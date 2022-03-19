So you can earn money playing online

And it is that it is no longer so strange that internet games provide us with the opportunity to be paid for the simple fact of playing. Therefore, if we are one of those who like video games, this is an opportunity to have a good time while earning money at the same time. Among the most frequent pages and forms we can find several types. These can be from strategy games, online Flash games without the need to download or, even, with some bonuses in which they are going to give us money just for registering.

Several years ago it would seem impossible to achieve, but today the different competitions, also known as electronic sports or eSports has been done because they attract millions of people and move huge amounts of money.

Every day there are new ways of earning money online, and having the possibility of earning money from online games without investing is one of the dreams of any young person or person who loves video games.

A very interesting showcase

In fact, the market is full of games to make money, and we can take advantage of them if we dedicate ourselves to playing more seriously. In fact, it is nothing new to see how millions of people use video games, in addition to having fun, hanging out or being entertained, towards a sector of the market in which they really play for obtain economic benefits.

There are countless options to play online, but not all of them offer the same benefits. It’s more; As you can imagine, there are many websites and apps where you can get money playing online. That is why we have made a selection of some of the most popular, some of which are a showcase more than interesting for those who seek this end.

The e-Sports

e-Sports are video game competitions in multiplayer mode that are reaching the peak of popularity every day. Note: nothing falls from the sky, so require to be a professional player and many hours of practice in a specific game. However, if you really like video games and want to live from them, this will not be an impediment.

It is an industry that moves a lot of money and that allows you to generate income from home from video games and online games producing high commissions for sponsorships, but also covering many other branches to explore, being the focus of new academic specialties and professional training.

runescape

As such, this is a role-playing video game which supports multiple players online. It is marketed by Jagex and currently has more than 10 million active accounts. Players can play for free or choose the paid option, depending on their particular interests in the game.

RuneScape is the main competitor to World of Warcraft, which holds the Guinness World Record for massively multiplayer online role-playing video game. This game does not have a linear story and players have the possibility to fight with other virtual players. The idea is that they go completing missions to achieve physical goals or gold.

MarketGlory

More than a page, it is a video game that simulates a city. In it it is possible to create our company, be an employee and fight in battles. It is not necessary to have previous knowledge to play it, as well as allowing you to enjoy it completely online, so you will not have to download any program and it is possible enter for free.

The site has more than 60,000 active users, which represents a huge growth since the servers were opened to Europe. It has been active for six years, and is the most recommended by specialists. The amount of virtual gold you earn in this game can be exchanged directly into euros. This figure will depend on the productivity and experience you have inside.

My Profit Land

My Profit Land is a strategy game with hundreds of options to spend a very entertaining time. Just like Market Glory or Goaltycoon (it’s from the same owners), it’s an online browser game, so you don’t need to have any other software installed to play it.

In addition, it hardly consumes resources and can be played from anywhere. On the other hand, it is one of the few online games to make money through strategy where you are rewarded for your daily activity. As a simulation game, what it does is offer the possibility to fight, work, open companies, start wars and much more.

Classic Wilds Progressive

With a graphic environment that simulates a old time slots, Classic Wilds Progressive wants to be a tribute to the first machines, physical and tangible, that began to operate in the market and today are a classic. Its operation is much simpler than that of its sophisticated replicas, but it is by no means devoid of emotion.

Also here your goal is to play as many lines as possible, which in this case are only three. Also, if you get three ‘Wild’ symbols to appear on the third line you win the jackpot just like that. Depending on the moment it may be one amount or another, but there are those who have taken a boat of €8,200.